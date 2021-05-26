5 underrated tips to rank up faster in Wild Rift

Though Wild Rift is a much more beginner-friendly game than the base title League of Legends, it still requires a decent amount of skill for players to rank up on the competitive ladder consistently.

Wild Rift is often termed an “entry-level” version of League of Legends, which will possess the essence of the base game, but be fun for casual gamers. Hence, even though the ranking system is quite similar between the two, Wild Rift comes with some significant quality of life changes.

Primarily, the player only needs to reach level 10 before they are eligible to play ranked, and there is no requirement to unlock 20 champions like the base game.

Ranking up is easier as well, and Wild Rift comes with the following rank tiers in tow:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Challenger

Emerald is the only new addition, as the Wild Rift devs wanted to distribute player ranks more accurately.

However, even with all the quality of life additions, climbing the Wild Rift ranks can be daunting for newer players. From champion synergy to role selection to objective control, there are many things to keep in mind before players can firmly grasp the game’s win conditions.

Today’s guide will deal with some underrated tips and tricks, which are sure to make climbing the Wild Rift rank much faster.

Five less followed tips to rank up quicker in Wild Rift

1) Master a role entirely before moving on

Wild Rift, much like League of Legends, is divided into specific roles that players can lock before the game starts.

Top, Mid, Jungle, Bit, and Support are the five roles in the game. It’s important for newer players to select a position and stick to it before they are comfortable with all the match-ups that it can offer.

It’s absolutely fine to try out a new lane from time to time. However, constantly changing roles just because players are losing heavily in one position leads to confusion and inhibits much of the learning process.

Sticking to a lane for the majority of the initial games will help players grasp some of the lane mechanics and which champion goes well into that role. If it’s the top lane, then picks like Garen, Darius, and Malphite will be some excellent choices to spam every single game.

Not only are they good in the current meta, but they also do not need a vast amount of skill expression to execute. Garen is the easiest out of the lot, as the Wild Rift devs have made it a point to keep his “spin to win” mechanic intact when porting him from League of Legends.

2) Keeping up with the metagame

Even though Riot does try to follow the adage of “all champions are equal,” players still end up with some champions being “more equal than others” with every patch.

Riot follows a bi-weekly update for all its titles, where it introduces balance changes to the game to keep them fresh. And with each patch, some champions start doing better than the others, and this fact is true for both Wild Rift and League of Legends.

Hence, the champion that players main may not be as powerful as it once used to be, just because it got a series of nerfs to its kit. Hence, when it comes to ranked matchmaking, queuing up with that champion might not be the wisest of ideas.

So, it’s essential to keep an eye out for the meta pick with every patch update. Each role in Wild Rift will go through meta changes. Trying out the current meta champions and learning them will add to a gamer’s champion pool and pick versatility.

3) Making proper use of Wild Rift’s Fortitude system

To make the game even more accessible for newer players, Riot has set up a Fortitude system for Wild Rift to help make climbing through the lower ranks much easier.

Climbing out of “elo hell” (Iron and Bronze) in League of Legends can be incredibly hard. However, the Fortitude system in Wild Rift makes it significantly easier for players in the lower ranks to climb up faster.

Fortitude can be earned by playing matches, and its bar will fill up irrespective of the player winning or losing the game. Once filled, this Fortitude will act as a “safety net” that will protect players from losing a rank mark.

However, there is a weekly cap on the amount of Fortitude a user can acquire. This will prevent players from spamming ranked and protect themselves from ranking down if they have been performing poorly in consecutive games.

4) Don’t just play for kills; objectives are equally important

Just like in League of Legends, playing for kills in Wild Rift will not get users far. Taking down objectives like Turrets, Drakes, Rift Herald, and the Baron Nashor is as important as going for kills.

Taking down these objectives will either help the team gain a lot of standing gold or inject them with some permanent buffs, which can help them mount a comeback even if the enemy is far ahead in terms of kills and gold.

Proper objective control can help a team snowball and close out a match much faster when compared to playing just for kills.

5) Learn each champion's abilities

With over 50 champions and more getting added every month, Wild Rift has a steadily growing roster which at first can feel daunting to keep track of.

As the developers aim to bring the total number on par with League of Legends, Wild Rift’s evergrowing list of champions will not stop anytime soon.

Hence, it’s crucial to get acquainted with all the champions and the kit they are coming with. This will help players counter them appropriately during a match-up and not be dumbfounded because they did not know what that particular champion does or is capable of.

One great way of familiarizing oneself with the champion is to try it out during normal and custom games. This will provide players with enough in-game knowledge to counter them correctly.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.