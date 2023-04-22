5 video games with the best movement mechanics

Movement mechanics are one of the most crucial aspects of gaming since bad movement can instantly ruin a game, no matter how good the storyline or gameplay is. The increasing number of open-world games in the last decade has also made movement more crucial, as it is no fun to traverse across long maps without good movement mechanics.

Multiplayer games, such as first-person and third-person shooters, also require impeccable movement mechanics to sustain a competitive scene. The games on this list offer fluid, responsive, and intuitive movement systems that add a new level of depth to the gameplay and keep players hooked for hours on end.

Check out these games for the smoothest and most intuitive movement mechanics

5) Sunset Overdrive

Insomniac Games always do an outstanding job when it comes to nailing movement in-game, and they certainly did so with Sunset Overdrive. The game was released in 2018 and features some of the best and most fun mechanics to move around in-game.

The movement mechanics in Sunset Overdrive are incredibly fluid and responsive. Players have an arsenal of moves at their disposal, including double jumps, air dashes, and wallruns, which can be combined to create stylish movement patterns.

Sunset Overdrive lets you use cars like trampolines by bouncing on them to get to the top of buildings. You can also grind on railway lines and telephone wires to build speed and momentum. Movement also plays a huge role in the combat system of the game, where you can use your mobility to dodge attacks and take out opponents.

4) CS:GO

Surfing in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

Although it's not renowned for movement, Counter-Strike still has some of the smoothest movement mechanics present in a first-person shooter. CS:GO's standard movement mechanics are relatively simple but require a high level of skill to master. CS:GO also features a unique surfing mechanic that has become a popular subculture within the game's community.

The surfing mechanics in CSGO involve riding on the game's physics engine to gain speed and navigate maps quickly. Players can surf on sloped surfaces, such as ramps and inclines, while using strafe mechanics and bunny-hopping to maintain momentum.

Overall, CSGO's movement mechanics are among the best in the industry, offering a high level of skill and precision that is essential for competitive play.

3) Just Cause 3

Parachuting in Just Cause 3 (Image via Square Enix)

The Just Cause series is known for its over-the-top action and physics-defying gameplay mechanics. The lack of a cohesive storyline is compensated by the game's ridiculously fun mechanics.

The game's grappling hook is a standout feature that allows the player to latch onto objects in the environment and swing, pull, or launch themselves through the air. Moreover, the presence of a wingsuit makes the game's movement more engaging than its predecessors, allowing the player to glide through the air and cover long distances quickly.

The wingsuit can be combined with the grappling hook to create intricate movement patterns, allowing players to fly through the air, dive down to the ground, and then launch themselves back up again. The open-world aspect of the game also allows you to explore the map and find hidden secrets using these mechanics.

2) Titanfall 2

While Titanfall 2 may not have initially been a commercial success, it has gained a dedicated following over the years, thanks in large part to its exceptional movement mechanics.

The first-person shooter features fast-paced, high-intensity combat and a unique movement system that allows players to navigate the world with incredible speed and agility in the solo campaign. Abilities such as wallrunning and double jumping are mixed in with a grappling hook that players can use to swing through the air, resulting in an incredibly engaging movement experience.

Mastering these mechanics is also crucial for success in Titanfall 2's multiplayer modes, and their complexity adds a significant learning curve to the game.

1) Marvel's Spider-Man

Web slinging in Marvel's Spider-Man (Image via Insomniac Games)

Getting the movement mechanics of a Spider-Man game right is essential for its success, and Insomniac managed to do just that while creating Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018. The movement mechanics are some of the most fluid and satisfying in the industry, offering players a level of freedom and creativity that will make them feel like they're embodying the web-crawling hero.

The web-slinging mechanic allows players to swing from building to building with incredible speed and agility. Players can also use their webs to pull themselves towards buildings, run along walls, and launch themselves into the air, providing a variety of movement options.

In addition to web-slinging, the game also features a variety of other movement mechanics, including wallrunning and double-jumping. These mechanics are also crucial in the game's combat system, allowing players to quickly dodge enemy attacks and strike back.

Poll : 0 votes