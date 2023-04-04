5 video games that desperately need a remake

Members of the gaming community know that video games are not just games. It brings more than entertainment; it's a source of comfort, an outlet to relax, and a platform to meet new friends. Some people even have a "comfort game" that they can play over and over again. It gives a feeling of nostalgia, but sometimes, it's not enough.

You can't help but wish to go back in time and play these video games again for the first time. Remakes are one of the things that can make this dream of ours happen. With updated graphics and controls, experiencing a game we've known for years for the first time again gets even more fascinating. Here are five video games we think desperately need a remake.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bloodborne and four other Video Games that Desperately Need a Remake

1) Bloodborne

Bloodborne (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It has been eight years since Bloodborne was released, yet its platforms are still limited to PS4 and PS5. Even if you have the latest PS5, it won't guarantee you'll get all the game's features. Fans have also been demanding a PC port considering how PlayStation video games have been launching on Windows as of late.

Bloodborne occurs in an ancient city named Yharnam, where the Healing Church is found. The player will take on the role of a traveler that seeks the Paleblood. Your journey to discovering the dark secrets of Yharnam begins as you are finally injected with it.

Bloodborne's visuals are already great, but a remake will undoubtedly make it even better.

2) Deus Ex

Deus Ex (Image via Ion Storm)

Deus Ex is one of the video games that brought the dystopian cyberpunk genre to light. Since its release in June 2000, the game has had two prequels, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The original game, however, has seemingly been left untouched with no updates or remakes.

Players take on the journey of agent JC Denton as he uncovers conspiracies of different organizations such as the Majestic 12, Illuminati, and Hong Kong Triads. The player's choices influence the game's progression, leading them to different paths.

Deus Ex is already available on multiple platforms like PlayStation and Microsoft. All it needs is improved graphics, controls, and UI, and it will surely be able to bounce back into the competition for one of the best games.

3) God Hand

God Hand (Image via Clover Studio)

Shinji Mikami, the director of one of the most well-known video games, the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4, also created a masterpiece known as God Hand. With the game being one of his pet projects, Mikami experimented on it a lot, which helped him gain ideas for Devil May Cry.

It was also like a breath of fresh air from the usual beat 'em-up genre, as it didn't just let the players punch and kick. You'd have to execute combo moves properly to have more powerful attacks and win fights.

Learning new combos to gain more points was one of the things that had the players gripping the game. Enemies get stronger, and so should you. Many are desperately calling for a remake, as improved graphics will help the game regain players and keep them more immersed.

4) Thief

Thief (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Now, some members of the gaming community know that Thief had a reboot in 2014, but they weren't too happy with the underwhelming experience. Like Deus Ex, it was also a unique video game with so much potential. Players are suggesting that it needs a modern-day remake.

In Thief, players take on the role of a stealthy thief, and the gameplay requires you to be patient and silent. While many games are so fixated on the character standing out and being powerful, Thief makes you focus on the story as you move in the shadows.

5) Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis (Image via Capcom)

From the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019 to the Resident Evil 4 remake that was just released last March 2023, Capcom made a name for itself by remaking its classic video games. With their consistent success in remaking Resident Evil, fans think it might be time to take on another series.

Dino Crisis is basically Resident Evil but with, you guessed it, dinosaurs. The game pivots on you and your special forces team as you find a way to survive in a dinosaur-infested facility.

The series came to an end with Dino Crisis 3, which was set in outer space. It became a hint to the next game they released, Exporimal, a team-based action game that also revolves around battling with dinosaurs.

Capcom seems to have a thing for dinosaurs. Exporimal is great, but the players are craving a story-driven dinosaur game. Dino Crisis' premise alone amused the fans enough to think this series deserves a remake too.

It's undeniable that remakes of video games are a blessing in disguise, given how players get to relive their favorite games in today's generation of technology. It's a trip down memory lane while re-experiencing the game like it's your first time again.

