5 video games with extremely funny endings

For many gamers, the final moments of a video game can be the most rewarding and memorable. A well-crafted ending can wrap up a story, reveal hidden truths, and give players a sense of satisfaction and closure.

However, some video games take a different approach and choose to end on a humorous note. These funny video game endings offer a refreshing twist on the traditional conclusion, injecting humor and levity into what can often be a serious and intense experience.

This article explores the realm of comical video game endings, examining some of gaming history's most unforgettable and amusing endings. From unexpected plot twists to comedic boss battles, here are five video games that showcase the creative potential that video games offer for storytelling and humor.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Death Trips and four other video games with hilarious endings

1) Death Trips

Video Games - Death Trips (Image via Alberto Navarro)

Death Trips is a short indie horror game that lives up to its name with a creepy and foreboding atmosphere. Upon launching the game, players are presented with an exposition screen that informs them of a serial killer's nefarious activities in a hotel.

Players must navigate through the reception area, which boasts a traditional low-poly visual style, and board an elevator that transports them to a specific floor. Initially cloaked in darkness, the floor's lights slowly flicker on, revealing a figure at the far end of a long hallway - the serial killer!

As the killer charges towards the player, the elevator door becomes unresponsive, leaving the player to accept their inescapable doom. However, just as the player prepares for the worst, the killer comically trips over a decorative plant, falling to the ground in defeat. Abruptly, the game ends, and the credits roll, leaving players with a hilarious and unexpected conclusion.

2) Far Cry 4

Video Games- Far Cry 4 (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 4 took a bold step by offering a unique ending that can be accessed right from the beginning and takes only 15 minutes to complete - if you know how to do it.

The premise is that Ajay Ghale, the protagonist, is captured by the game's main villain, Pagan Min while trying to scatter his mother's ashes according to her wishes. There is a brief moment where the player is left alone with the implication that Ajay needs to escape from Pagan's compound to start the story.

However, if the player chooses to wait for Pagan's return instead of escaping, Pagan surprisingly helps Ajay fulfill his mother's wish. The ending suggests that Ajay and Pagan Min become allies and work together against their common enemies in a typical Far Cry 4 playthrough.

Although the story itself isn't funny, it's hilarious to think that players can avoid hours of violence and bloodshed if only they waited for fifteen minutes.

3) Silent Hill 2

Video Games- Silent Hill 2 (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill 2 is the second chapter of the survival horror Silent Hill franchise, which is famous for its gruesome gore and suspense. That is why it is impressive that a game as serious as Silent Hill 2 would incorporate a comical ending into its gameplay.

After completing all three typical endings or achieving the Rebirth Ending during a replay, players can unlock the Dog Ending. To do so, James must perform a series of specific actions to obtain a unique key that opens a distinct door, revealing an oddly hilarious sight – a dog that has been behind everything that has transpired.

The dog, wearing a headset and smiling innocently, is in control of James' grim destiny. While a lively tune plays, the credits move up the screen and the dog sings along to it.

4) Takeshi’s Challenge

Video Games - Takeshi’s Challenge (Image via Taito)

Takeshi's Challenge is widely known as one of the most difficult video games ever created, and it stood out for its unique approach in making players want to pull their hair out. It even required the use of voice commands, a feature that many gamers didn't even realize their consoles had at the time.

After enduring a challenging journey and solving the game's obscure puzzles, the player finally discovers the coveted treasure they've been seeking. However, there is no grand musical score or dramatic reveal.

Instead, Takeshi himself appears on screen with a smile, offering congratulations in broken English. If the player waits long enough, Takeshi even asks them why they bothered to complete the "crappy game". It is worth noting that Takeshi was reportedly drunk for much of the game's development and didn't even like video games.

5) Undertale

Video Games - Undertale (Image via Toby Fox)

Undertale is a 2D RPG video game from 2015 that was developed by indie game developer Toby Fox. The game puts the player in control of a child who has fallen into the Underground. While trying to make their way back to the surface, the players encounter a variety of monsters, some of which may engage the player in combat.

Players have the option to pacify or subdue the monsters instead of killing them, and these choices impact the game's dialog, characters, and story, resulting in different outcomes depending on the player's actions.

Undertale features a comical ending in which a lazy dog becomes the leader of the Underground, and the player only needs to defeat a few monsters. These monsters are the only ones who could potentially replace Asgore.

Once the player has accomplished this, Sans contacts the fallen human to inform them that everyone important has vanished, and a little dog has taken the throne. Surprisingly, everyone seems to be okay with this. Meanwhile, the background music of the Temmie track is a testament to Toby Fox's mastery of music.

While many games focus on serious and dramatic storylines, there are some that choose to take a different approach and inject humor into their endings. These games offer a unique and refreshing experience, leaving players with a sense of joy and satisfaction. If you are looking for a hilarious gaming experience, these five games are the way to go.

Poll : 0 votes