5 ways World of Warcraft can improve player experience 

World of Warcraft, also known as WoW, was developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released exclusively for PC devices in 2004. It has captivated millions of players across the globe through its immersive open-world gameplay. However, despite being one of the most-played MMORPGs worldwide, it could still do with some fine-tuning.

The community has complained about certain recurring issues. For instance, some players leave an ongoing match abruptly and do not face severe consequences. Spectating a game is also not possible, which inconveniences beginners.

This article will assess the features that Blizzard Entertainment can improve upon to enhance the World of Warcraft experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 enhancements World of Warcraft can make to satisfy players

1) Introduce punishment for leaving matches

Punishment is needed for players who leave in the midst of an ongoing match (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Requesting punishment for those who leave matches might sound toxic. However, losing a game after being on a winning streak because of those who suddenly leave the match seems fair. Various titles, such as League of Legends and Dota, punish gamers for this by imposing bans and lowering their ranks. Unfortunately, there isn't any punishment for leaving an Arena match or a Mythic+ run in World of Warcraft.

With minimal stakes and no consequences, World of Warcraft players casually leave runs, causing problems for others. If the game were to introduce penalties like rating losses or bans, one would think twice before leaving a Mythic+ run.

2) Include spectator mode

A spectator mode would help players revisit their gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many MMORPGs and MOBAs have a spectator feature, but World of Warcraft isn't one of them. Beginners in League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Dota can learn important skills from veterans by regularly spectating matches.

Since World of Warcraft does not have such a feature, one has to resort to Discord or Twitch to watch a match from somebody else’s perspective. Additionally, they must surf through the internet to find guides or helpful tips, which can sometimes be daunting for beginners.

Watching high-elo games and learning the mechanics from veterans can be very helpful for gamers, and fans would highly appreciate the addition of a spectator mode.

3) Add attractive skin designs for characters

Players want improved skins for a less monotonous look (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cosmetic skins don’t provide any advantage in the gameplay, but players get the chance to show off their style and feel more connected. Although World of Warcraft has transmog options, which allow players to customize gears, greater personalization options would help the community feel more immersed.

The developers at Blizzard could draw inspiration from other games like Black Desert Online and Final Fantasy 14. Having access to full appearance customizations for different classes would make the game more appealing.

4) Improve the crafting system

Improved crafting system would enable better gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The recent crafting modifications have impacted the gameplay in a not-so-positive way. Players aren't fans of Public Work Orders, as catching up to crafting points is almost impossible if one fails to get in early. They cannot decide the quality of the craft, and as a result, they get gears of lower quality.

The World of Warcraft crafting system has the potential to be great, as it is already quite complex in terms of mechanics and stats. So, Blizzard should definitely make some improvements soon.

5) Ping support

Pings will make communication easier for players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pings are visual alerts one can use during battles for efficient communication. In other MMORPGs like Black Desert Online, players use pings to inform team members of their next move or to indicate potential danger. These can be very helpful during intense dungeon runs.

World of Warcraft relies on chat for in-game communication, which is less effective than pings in letting players quickly improvise and coordinate with their fellow team members in a competitive environment. Having access to the ping feature can be a saving grace when gamers encounter a powerful mob by accident and need their team to provide backup.