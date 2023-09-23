5 best PvE classes in Black Desert Online (2023)

Not many MMORPGs feature a comprehensive and massive class system in their gameplay as Black Desert Online does. It differs from this approach by employing a staggering 24-class system, which can be further subdivided into Succession and Awakening types. While these categories present distinct capabilities, some naturally possess greater strengths than others. Each category, with its particular advantages and disadvantages, suits various playstyles and approaches to gameplay. Although all categories can perform well individually in PvE scenarios, a few unmistakably distinguish themselves.

In this article, we will explore the five best PvE classes in Black Desert Online that shine brightly in solo adventures and group content alike.

Drakania, Striker, and three other best PvE classes in Black Desert Online

1) Drakania

Drakania character class (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Drakania, a relatively new addition to Black Desert Online, has taken the player community by storm. This class embodies the power of the dragon, wielding a Slayer broadsword that channels electricity. With brutal, sweeping attacks, the Drakania leaves a trail of charred foes in her wake.

When she unlocks her awakening at level 56, the Drakania becomes one with the dragon, enhancing her elemental attacks with wind and fire. Moreover, her newfound mobility allows her to glide effortlessly across the battlefield, making her a force to be reckoned with.

This class utilizes the Slayer as her primary weapon and a Shard as her secondary weapon, gathering ions from the air to amplify her attacks. The Drakania's lineage ties her to the legendary dragon Markthanan, setting the stage for epic encounters.

2) Striker

Striker character class (Image via Pearl Abyss)

For those who prefer hand-to-hand combat, the Striker is an exceptional choice. In its base form, the Striker relies on powerful strikes and kicks while maintaining high mobility. The awakening of the Striker equips them with Cestus, unleashing claw-like strikes that engulf enemies in flames and extend their attack range.

The Striker boasts fast attack speeds and the ability to disrupt enemy movements with knockdowns and stuns. Whether you're facing a single adversary or a horde of foes, the Striker excels in dealing high damage.

With its gauntlet and vamp bridge, this class transforms its body into a deadly weapon, creating a mesmerizing dance of destruction.

3) Lahn

Lahn character class (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Lahn class introduces an elegant martial arts style to Black Desert Online, wielding a bladed scarf with grace and precision. This class specializes in swift, circular attacks ideal for dealing with large groups of enemies.

Upon awakening, the Lahn wields dual crescent blades, executing devastating spinning attacks that leave foes in pieces. Her exceptional damage output and rapid attack speed, combined with impressive range, make her a solid choice for PvE content.

The Lahn's fluid movements allow her to engage distant foes or evade danger with ease, making her an enticing option for players seeking a unique gameplay experience.

4) Hashashin

Hashashin character class (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Embracing the essence of a desert storm, the Hashashin class in Black Desert Online excels in quick, agile combat maneuvers. In its base form, the Hashashin employs a deadly Arabian sword and double-bladed dagger, reminiscent of the iconic Prince of Persia games.

With sand-based attacks woven into its melee combat, the Hashashin can swiftly eliminate mobs of enemies. Upon unlocking its awakening, the class transitions to a double-bladed sword, unleashing sand tornadoes and serpents to significantly boost its damage potential.

This class's ability to manipulate sand magic, disappear and reappear instantly, and trap foes in illusions makes it a formidable choice for PvE encounters.

5) Woosa

Woosa character class (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Woosa has recently become a part of Black Desert Online, and it is quickly gaining recognition as one of the top classes within the game. This class introduces an Elemental combat approach, utilizing the abilities of aqua, electricity, and breezes to vanquish adversaries.

Armed with an embroidered fan, the Woosa can unleash powerful wind shockwaves or summon devastating lightning strikes from a distance. Her unique skills not only allow for versatile long-range attacks but also facilitate swift movement, ensuring she can engage enemies on her terms.

The Woosa's graceful and fluid combat style, reminiscent of a dancing butterfly, is a testament to her unique gameplay experience.

Black Desert Online continues to evolve and captivate players with its diverse class system. These five classes, each with its distinct playstyle and strengths, offer a fulfilling PvE experience.

Whether you seek the raw power of a dragon, the elegance of martial arts, or the swift sands of the desert, there's a class that suits your preferences in this ever-expanding world of adventure. As you embark on your journey in 2023, consider these top PvE classes to enhance your Black Desert Online experience.