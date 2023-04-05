World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 to reportedly feature updated roll system for transmog collectors

According to Wowhead, patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is going to receive a brand new roll system. This was allegedly found via datamining, which was also posted alongside a Blue Post from the developers of WoW. This will likely build upon a feature added in 10.0.5 that checks if players owned a tier gear token at a specific level, to be allowed to roll “need” on certain gear in raids.

This new system will change the “greed” roll into a “Transmog” roll, and is more than likely an answer to negative community feedback at the aforementioned change. This change made it harder for players to unlock specific transmog (costume) looks for their characters across World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While the specifics of this new roll system haven't been confirmed yet, here’s what’s known as of now.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to reportedly receive new roll system

One of the most satisfying parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is collecting cosmetics. Known as Transmogs (Transmogrifications), players can go to certain locations or use specific mounts to access the system. In the upcoming update, it could become easier to obtain some of these outfits.

Then, by spending gold, players can change their armor’s look to any piece of gear that they can wear, provided they have unlocked it before. As such, it’s one of the main reasons to go back and complete old dungeons and raids so as to unlock some of the missed classic transmogs. According to the Blizzard developers, the Group Loot roll results frame has been redesigned in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The new roll system will change slightly in patch 10.1, depending on what the player has unlocked.

If a player hasn't unlocked a piece of loot before, instead of seeing “Greed,” they will see “Transmogrification.” This roll will be made in the same group as Greed rolls, and they are said to be rolled as equals.

This means that a Greed roll can beat a Transmog roll and vice versa in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While this information was based on a Blue Post, the code appears to say something different.

According to the code for this system, as it exists right now, the roll system gives Transmog a higher priority than Greed, but lower than Main Spec and Off Speed Need rolls. However, if you cannot wear the piece of gear, you will see “Greed” instead of “Transmog.”

Some players often just Greed roll to sell gear, once they’ve already unlocked a transmog piece, but this will give players who have missed out a chance at unlocking cosmetic gear for themselves just a bit easier.

Poll : 0 votes