5 wingers (LM, RM, LW, RW) with the best dribbling stat in FIFA 22 

Wingers perform a somewhat important role in FIFA 22. The meta of EA Sports' latest edition of FIFA involves quick and agile players emerging with the upper hand.

While wingers appreciate pace as an attribute, dribbling is essential to becoming one of the best players in the position.

The in-game dribbling skill of players is measured using the dribbling attribute found under the "DRI" ratings of a player on FIFA 22. This article highlights the five best wingers in FIFA 22 with respect to their dribbling statistics.

Top 5 wingers in FIFA 22 with the best dribbling ability

5) Allan Saint-Maximin (LM)

Club: Newcastle United

Dribbling: 91

OVR: 79

The French youngster is a popular pick among Premier League fans who have witnessed him perform for Newcastle. Saint-Maximin plays with short bursts of speed on the wings paired with his unrealistic dribbling skills. The player also has superior agility (93) to accentuate his pace (91) and dribbling (91) capabilities.

4) Jadon Sancho (RM)

Club: Manchester United

Dribbling: 92

OVR: 87

Manchester United's long-awaited arrival is already an elite dribbler at his age. The 21-year-old has witnessed a significant drop in pace (81) in FIFA 22. However, Sancho emerges as one of the best dribblers in FIFA 22, with incredible agility (91), ball control (90) and 5-star skills to integrate with his dribbling (92) skills.

3) Adama Traore (RW)

Squawka Football @Squawka Most take-ons completed in a Premier League game this season:



◉ 11- Adama Traoré vs. Brentford

◉ 11- Adama Traoré vs. Leicester



A dribbling machine. 🤖 Most take-ons completed in a Premier League game this season: ◉ 11- Adama Traoré vs. Brentford ◉ 11- Adama Traoré vs. Leicester A dribbling machine. 🤖 https://t.co/OLop6P5HeH

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dribbling: 92

OVR: 78

The 25-year-old is feared among Premier League defenders for his robust figure, incorporating vigorous pace (96) and dribbling (92) abilities. Traore is the fastest player in the PL and occupies the 3rd spot in FIFA 22's list of fastest sprinters. Traore's strength (87) is also a contributing factor to his performance.

2) Neymar (LW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dribbling: 95

OVR: 91

The Brazilian has been one of the world's most exciting talents since his breakout in 2013. Neymar is a dribbling maestro with quite a few skills up his sleeve, which the player exhibits with pride on the field. FIFA 22's highest-rated left-winger has excellent ratings in agility (96), acceleration (93) and ball control (95), making him any defender's nightmare on FIFA 22.

1) Lionel Messi (RW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dribbling: 96

OVR: 93

It really shouldn't be surprising for football fans to see Messi top the list. The Argentine has remarkably been the greatest dribbler of his generation, and has pulled off certain unrealistic performances over the years. Messi's ball control and composure match his dribbling stats on FIFA 22. The player also has an acceleration of 91, with 95-rated vision and finishing.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar