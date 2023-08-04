650M Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2023 Mobile: Get free 650 eFootball Coins, GP, and more

With eFootball 2023 Mobile crossing over 650 million downloads, the feat is being celebrated with a 650M Downloads Campaign. Since taking over from PES in 2021, eFootball has reached new heights. Konami announced 600 million downloads of their popular football simulator title in February this year, and within the next six months, they have increased their playerbase by 50 million.

The company has launched a 650M download campaign in eFootball 2023 Mobile to celebrate this amazing accomplishment. This article will explain everything you need to know about this event to help you earn free in-game currencies like coins, GP, and more.

650M Downloads Campaign in eFootball 2023 Mobile: Release date, rewards, and more

A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account on August 3, 2023, broke the news to eFootball 2023 Mobile fanatics. It confirmed the 650M Downloads Campaign going live in the title on the same date. You can win up to 650 eFootball Coins, plenty of GP, and more by participating in the events lined up in the campaign.

Special Login Bonus

New special 650M Downloads Campaign event in eFootball 2023 Mobile (Image via Twitter/eFootballHUB)

The 650M Downloads Campaign launches a login bonus in eFootball 2023 Mobile, where you can earn up to 450,000 GP, 150 eFootball Coins, and three Chance Deals just by logging in seven times during different campaign periods. These periods are as follows:

03/08/2023 02:00–10/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

10/08/2023 02:00–17/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

17/08/2023 02:00–24/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

Login Bonus Details

The rewards for logging into the game during these periods are as follows:

Login 1: Chance Deal x1

Chance Deal x1 Login 2: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 3: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 4: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 5: 50 eFootball Coins

50 eFootball Coins Login 6: 30,000 GP

30,000 GP Login 7: 30,000 GP

You should note that these bonuses can only be claimed once per day. They will be stored in the in-game inbox, and you must claim them before they expire. The first login bonus, i.e., the Chance Deal, can only be used to sign an “Epic” player from the Special Player Lists available at the time of claim.

Campaign objectives

eFootball completes 650 million downloads on digital storefronts (Image via Twitter/eFootballHUB)

The time-limited objectives of the 650M Downloads Campaign are also underway. You can grab up to 360,000 GP and 200 eFootball Coins by completing them. These objectives will be active in the game from August 3, 2023, at 02:00 to August 24, 2023, at 01:59 (UTC). The objectives will be achieved in two phases.

Round 1: 10/08/2023, 02:00 (UTC)

10/08/2023, 02:00 (UTC) Round 2: 17/08/2023, 02:00 (UTC)

Eligible Events and Modes:

eFootball League

Tour events: English League, Spanish League, Italian League

English League, Spanish League, Italian League Challenge Event: Legend

Launch the game, select Mission, and then Objectives for more information.

Masterful Challenge Event

Legend vs AI match in previous challenge events in eFootball 2023 Mobile (Image via Konami)

You can face the toughest AI opponents in the Masterful Challenge events with your Dream Team and earn up to 20,000 Exp. and two Skill Training Programs. You must beat the “Superstar” and “Legend” Match Level AIs to get the rewards.

Event Schedule

03/08/2023 02:00–10/08/2023 01:59 (UTC)

10/08/2023 02:00–17/08/2023 01:59 (UTC)

17/08/2023 02:00–24/08/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Special Tour Event

Previous English League tour events in the title (Image via Konami)

You can earn up to 120,000 GP, 20,000 Exp., and a Chance Deal each time you accumulate 6,000 points in the three upcoming Special Tour Events in eFootball 2023 Mobile. Take part in the “English League,” “Spanish League,” and “Italian League” Tour events during the 650M Downloads Campaign to earn these rewards.

Schedule

English League: 03/08/2023 02:00–10/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

03/08/2023 02:00–10/08/2023 00:59 (UTC) Spanish League: 10/08/2023 02:00–17/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

10/08/2023 02:00–17/08/2023 00:59 (UTC) Italian League: 17/08/2023 02:00–24/08/2023 00:59 (UTC)

Earn coins based on the number of matches played

You can earn up to 300 eFootball Coins depending on the number of matches played during the 650M Download Campaign. These coins will be rewarded after the launch of eFootball 2023 v3.0.0.

Head to Match Pass to check the number of matches you have played during the season. Only the Matches played between August 3, 2023, 02:00 and August 28, 2023, 01:59 (UTC) will be counted.

Rewards

50 eFootball Coins for playing 15 matches

100 eFootball Coins for playing 30 Matches

150 eFootball Coins for playing 50 Matches

This adds up to 300 eFootball Coins for participating in 95 matches in eFootball 2023 Mobile.

Konami’s 650M Downloads Campaign has stirred the eFootball 2023 Mobile community. A chance to earn 650 eFootball Coins and other amazing in-game rewards ahead of the eFootball 2024 launch will surely help you start that update on a strong foot. You can also check out the eFootball Season 0 event here.