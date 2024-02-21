7 best Dual Berettas skins in CS2 under $10

Counter-Strike 2 has some of the best Dual Berettas skins, giving the default firearm an aesthetic appeal. This pair of pistols is available for players to purchase on the terrorist side. These firearms are known for their high firing rate and relatively low cost compared to other handguns.

This article lists the seven best Dual Berettas skins in CS2 under $10

Best Dual Berettas skins in CS2 under $10

1) Melodrama

Dual Berettas Melondrama (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.18 (Highest)

Well Worn $0.73 (Lowest)

The Melondrama features a depiction of a watermelon with eyes and a smiling face with intricate patterns all over its body. Additionally, the grip has written “Beware of Sleeping,” which is a great way to troll your opponent before taking them off.

It offers a fun and lighthearted alternative to the more traditional and serious-looking weapon skins among the best Dual Berettas skins in CS2. Valve added it as a part of the Dreams and Nightmares Case, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Flora Carnivora

Dual Berettas Flora carnivora (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.64

Battle Scarred $0.19

The Flora Carnivora is the latest addition among the best Dual Berettas skins, featuring a captivating design of monster plants with menacing-looking teeth inspired by carnivorous plants. The grip, trigger guard, and muzzles decorated by the design look visually striking. It has been a part of the Recoil Collection since 2022.

3) Royal Consorts

Dual Berettas Royal Consorts (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.06

Well Worn $0.18

The Royal Consorts stands out among the best Dual Berettas skins for its opulent appearance, featuring a gold engraved pattern from safety to the barrel and partially on the grip where a lion is engraved. The grip has an emerald color as the base, including 3D textures, elevating the aesthetic appeal of the firearm. Valve introduced it as a part of the Glove Collection in November 2016.

4) Dezastre

Dual Berettas Dezastre (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.93 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $1.53 (Lowest)

The Dezastre features a clean, minimalistic appearance with a metallic finish on the trigger, safety level, and barrel. The Grip panel is coated black with the word "Dezastre" inscribed. Moreover, "580" is written on the slide, with a few red elements in various parts. It appeals to those who want a firearm to look more understated. Valve added it to the Operation Broken Fang Collection in December 2020.

5) Balance

Dual Berettas Balance (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.48 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $0.95 (Lowest)

The Balance Dual Barettas skin features some intricate curvy patterns in a silver color scheme on the safety, grip, and muzzle. Moreover, the grip depicts a rose, which adorns the overall looks of the firearm. Valve added it as a part of the Shattered Web Collection in 2019.

6) Dualing Dragons

Dual Berettas Dualing Dragons (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.42 (Highest)

Well Worn $0.07 (Lowest)

The Dualing Dragons skin features an intricately designed dragon facing the muzzle in white on a black base. Additionally, the grip is adorned with wooden inserts and complemented with a dragon logo. The firearm's ferocious look skin gives a feeling of destruction on the virtual battleground. Valve added it as a part of the Shadow Collection in November 2016.

7) Cobalt Quartz

Dual Berettas Cobalt Quartz (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.18 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.06 (Lowest)

The Cobalt Quartz is the most affordable option on this best Dual Berettes skins list. It features a sleek design with a predominantly blue color scheme, resembling cobalt with quartz-like patterns running throughout the body. Players who prefer a subtle yet intriguing design may find it appealing. Valve added it as a part of the Lake Collection in November 2013.

