The FAMAS is one of the few rifle options for CT, and it has proven to be quite effective in Counter-Strike 2. It is a dependable option in half-buy rounds if you don't have the means to commit to a full buy. The weapon is just as effective as other guns when it comes to landing headshots in the game.

Valve has rolled out a wide variety of FAMAS skins in CS2 over the years. This article lists the seven best budget-friendly FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best choices of FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Valence

FAMAS Valence (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS Valence is one of the most captivating and sophisticated skins for the weapon in Counter-Strike 2. Its design emits a futuristic charm, enhanced by a stunning blend of colors, such as red, orange, black, and grey, giving the weapon an extraordinarily pleasing appearance.

This FAMAS Valence is part of the Operation Wildfire Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the Desert Eagle and many more weapons.

You can obtain the Factory New version of the FAMAS Valence for $6, while its other versions are priced as low as $1.81.

2) Crypsis

FAMAS Crypsis (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS Crypsis skin is popular among budget-conscious players thanks to its rugged design. The artwork of the skin is reminiscent of autumn, with a randomized insect pattern sprayed on it.

The FAMAS Crypsis debuted along with the Prisma Collection, which features CS2 skins for the M4A4 and other weapons.

The skin's Factory New version is available for $0.49, while the other versions are priced below $0.20.

3) Rapid Eye Movement

FAMAS Rapid Eye Movement (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS Rapid Eye Movement is a unique rifle skin with a defining style. It is made up of interlocking squares with painted eyes, giving the weapon a creepy yet artistically beautiful appearance.

Its overall design makes it a perfect fit for the Dreams and Nightmares Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the M4A1-S and other weapons.

The Factory New version of the FAMAS Rapid Eye Movement is priced at $8.06, while the other versions are priced under $4.

4) Mecha Industries

FAMAS Mecha Industries (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS Mecha Industries is undoubtedly among the best FAMAS skins in Counter-Strike 2, and some may argue that it deserves the number one spot on the list. This skin features a sleek white and black background with red highlights. The combination of the Mecha Industries art style with the FAMAS body creates the look of a futuristic railgun.

This skin was released with the Glove Collection, which also featured CS2 skins for the SSG 08 and many more weapons.

You can get the Factory New variant of the FAMAS Mecha Industries skin for $8.30 and the Minimal Wear variant for $4.50.

5) Survivor Z

FAMAS Survivor Z (Image via Valve)

If you just have 12 cents to spend, why not reward yourself with a FAMAS Survivor Z? This skin depicts a weapon that appears to have been scratched during a zombie outbreak, with a claw mark on one side and a significant amount of worn-off paint.

If you like weapons with a red, zombie outbreak-inspired concept, this skin would be a good pick in Counter-Strike 2, especially for the low price of $0.14 in Field-Tested Condition.

This skin was a part of the Shadow Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the USP-S and many more firearms. The Factory New version of the FAMAS Survivor Z is priced at $0.53.

6) Pulse

FAMAS Pulse (Image via Valve)

If you prefer a more simple style, consider getting the FAMAS Pulse. This skin features a fractured glass pane in a purple-pink gradient against a black background, creating a unique and very sleek geometric pattern. It is a part of The Winter Offensive Collection, featuring CS2 skins for the AWP and other weapons.

Due to market fluctuations, the well-worn version of the FAMAS Pulse costs $7.01, which is more than its Factory New variant, which is priced at $6.25.

7) ZX Spectron

FAMAS ZX Spectron (Image via Valve)

The FAMAS ZX Spectron skin has a futuristic design in Counter-Strike 2. It features a sleek black background with red overlays on both the magazine and the body, similar to the style of the USP-S Cyrex. Additionally, brilliant vertical stripes in red, yellow, green, and baby blue provide a colorful and eye-catching touch to the weapon.

This skin debuted with the Operation Riptide Collection, which also offers CS2 skins for the Glock-18 and many more weapons. You can get the FAMAS ZX Spectron at Factory New Finish for $6.99 and its other versions for under $3.

The costs of these skins are subject to change owing to the price fluctuation in the Steam Market. Make sure to grab them at an ideal price.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Counter-Strike 2 updates.