The MAC-10 is a popular choice for players who like an aggressive approach in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) due to its high rate of fire and agility. This weapon is particularly accurate in close-range combat. Its comparatively low cost makes it an ideal pick for those looking to save money or spend resources wisely in the early rounds of a match.

Over the years, Valve has released a wide range of MAC 10 skins that don't burn a hole in your pocket. This article lists the seven best picks for MAC 10 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best picks for MAC 10 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Allure

MAC 10 Allure (Image via Valve)

If you want a Counter-Strike 2 weapon skin that is both visually appealing and artistically put together, consider the MAC-10 Allure. It is inspired by gorgeous Japanese art and features a lovely handmade paint design. In the center of this incredible work of art is a mysterious woman in teal, thought to be Iso Onna from Japanese folklore.

The MAC-10 Allure debuted with the Fracture Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the Desert Eagle and many other weapons. You can get its Factory New version for $1.46. Its other versions are priced under $0.50.

2) Heat

MAC 10 Heat (Image via Valve)

The MAC 10 Heat is reasonably priced and has a striking design. The dark grey tone is nicely contrasted with the vivid orange shade, which resembles lava, making this skin appealing and well-liked by many Counter-Strike 2 players.

Designed by Joop, the MAC 10 Heat originally came out with the Phoenix Collection, which also offers CS2 skins for the AWP, Nova, and other firearms. The Factory New version of this skin is available for $5.22, while the other variants are priced under $3.7.

3) Pipe Down

MAC 10 Pipe Down (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Pipe Down is one of the most distinguishable skins in Counter-Strike 2. The design adds what looks like interconnected pipes to the weapon. It also has a crimson finish on the tubes.

The MAC-10 Pipe Down was part of the Danger Zone Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the AK-47 and many other firearms. You can get the Factory New version of the skin for $1.87, while the other variants cost under $0.80.

4) Button Masher

MAC 10 Button Masher (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Button Masher pays tribute to retro gaming nostalgia with its vibrant button detailing and classic color scheme. It's a great option for players who are conscious of their budget yet still want style.

The MAC-10 Button Masher debuted with the Snakebite Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the USP-S and many other weapons. Its Factory New version is priced at $1.34, while its other iterations are priced under $1.

5) Candy Apple

MAC 10 Candy Apple (Image via Valve)

The MAC 10 Candy Apple provides a nice touch to your weapon collection without breaking your wallet. Its bright red hue is a visual treat. Its uncomplicated appearance corresponds to its efficiency in Counter-Strike 2, proving that simplicity can be better than complexity. This skin is an excellent choice for budget-conscious players looking for a stylish and economical weapon cosmetic.

The MAC-10 Candy Apple was part of the Train Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the P90 and other firearms. Its Factory New variant can be purchased for $0.17, while the other versions are even cheaper.

6) Monkeyflage

MAC 10 Monkeyflage (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Monkeyflage adds playful images of red, brown, and green monkeys to the weapon. It was released with the Recoil Case Collection, which also offers CS2 skins for the SG 553 and other weapons.

You can get the Factory New version of the MAC-10 Monkeyflage for $0.27. Its other variants are available for prices as low as $0.07.

7) Sakkaku

MAC 10 Sakkaku (Image via Valve)

The MAC-10 Sakkaku is one of the most impressive anime-themed skins in Counter-Strike 2.

This community-designed item debuted in the Revolution Case, which also features CS2 skins for the M4A1-S and other weapons, in February 2023. It is regarded as one of the cheapest MAC-10 skins in the game. The cosmetic features an anime-style image of a dark-haired woman with dazzling red eyes that move depending on the illumination.

You can get the Field-Tested version of the MAC 10 Sakkaku for $1.31 and its other variants for as low as $0.29. This skin doesn't have Factory New and Minimal Wear versions.

