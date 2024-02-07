It is not always necessary to spend a lot of money on the best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), as there are several affordable options available. The developer determines the prices of some skins, while community ratings determine others. Players often purchase skins as a way to show off their status on the battlefield. Although skins are purely cosmetic, they enhance one's gaming experience.

This article lists the seven best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the 7 best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10?

1) Foresight

Foresight is among the best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $0.11

Field-Tested: $0.03

Foresight is the most affordable option among the seven best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10. The cosmetic adds the image of a sea creature and its tentacles to the weapon's body. Additionally, it features an image of the sun and an eye with “LOSE” or “WIN” written on either side. The skin is black in color with spots of yellow.

Foresight has been a part of the Dreams & Nightmare case since Valve launched it in January 2022.

2) Monster Call

MAG-7 Monster Call (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $1.08

Field-Tested: $0.21

The Monster Call MAG-7 is highly sought after among CS2 players. The cosmetic has a sea theme and adds images of two wild sharks in attacking positions to the weapon.

Monster Call has been a part of the Fracture Collection since August 2020.

3) Justice

Justice is among the best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $7.72

Field-Tested: $1.45

The Justice MAG-7 has a striking visual with stunning artwork. The cosmetic is themed around the idea of justice. Its vibrant blue and yellow color combination makes it stand out on the battlefield.

Valve launched Justice in March 2020 with the Prisma 2 Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the M4A4 and other weapons.

4) Insomnia

MAG-7 Insomnia (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $0.16

Field-Tested: $0.04

Insomnia is a skin that features an image of a lady's head with her mouth open, and multiple fish swimming into it. The entire body is orange and black in color.

Insomnia has been a part of the Revolution Case since February 2023.

5) Cobalt Core

Cobalt Core is among the best MAG-7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $0.28

Field-Tested: $0.10

The Cobalt Core skin arrived in CS2 as part of the Shadow Case. Adorned with a few geometrical patterns, the cosmetic is coated in various shades of blue. Its futuristic and clean design has earned it a lasting place in the game.

6) Heaven Guard

MAG-7 Heaven Guard (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $0.28

Field-Tested: $0.17

The MAG-7 Heaven Guard is an ideal choice for anyone who likes clean and sophisticated skins in Counter-Strike 2. The center of the cosmetic has an image of a white wing adorned with red and grey colors. Some geometrical patterns are also engraved at the base.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Phoenix Weapon Case since February 2014.

7) Copper Coated

MAG-7 Copper Coated (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New: $1.73

Field-Tested: $0.76

Copper Coated has a unique design, unlike the other best MAG-7 skins in CS2. It makes the weapon look like there is molten copper flowing all over its body. The copper color is complemented with grey.

Copper Coated is a part of the Anubis Collection, which also features CS2 skins for the M249 and other weapons.

