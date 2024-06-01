9z Team vs G2 Esports - CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Semifinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Day 5 of IEM Dallas 2024 will conclude with the 9z Team vs G2 Esports matchup. The semifinal fixture is all set to start on June 1, 2024, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at the heart of Texas. The CS2 community is all worked up to witness one of the epic matchups between these two top contenders. Winning this matchup will open up an opportunity to enter the grand final and be a part of the history of the 100th IEM event.

With that in mind, ahead of this 9z Team vs G2 Esports matchup, this article will explore some of the key aspects, including star players and crucial statistics that might impact the match's outcome. Additionally, we’ll predict the potential match-winner while explaining why we think they have an advantage over their opponents.

Note: Some parts of this 9z Team vs G2 Esports prediction article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

9z Team vs G2 Esports: Who will qualify for the CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Grand Final?

Prediction

Commencing on Day 5, 9z Team vs G2 Esports will be a decisive matchup. The South American side will be looking to lift their first-ever IEM trophy, while G2 will try to secure their 3rd IEM trophy and cement themselves as a top team in the CS community.

9z Team started their campaign with a stellar victory against MOUZ. Eventually, they won most of their group stage matches, beating big names like Team Liquid and Team Vitality. They secured their spot in the playoffs, qualifying for the semi-finals directly. They are currently on a three-match winning streak.

It’s been a while since the CS2 community has seen teams taking raw aim duels instead of using heavy utilities. The 9z Team is exceptional in this regard. Being the dark horses of the tournament, fans worldwide are rooting for them to bring home their first-ever IEM trophy.

9z has been performing well under max’s captaincy. Meanwhile, players like HUSAOPEEK and dgt, both riflers, have showcased exceptional performances. AWPer MartinezSa is also in good form, making it hard for the opponents to dodge his sniper rifle.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, had a slow start to their campaign. Even though they managed to secure a win against Team Falcons, they couldn’t taste victory in the Group A upper semi-final against Vitality. However, they made a dream comeback and won both the Lower group matches with flying colors.

The community thought G2’s age-old rival FaZe Clan could put an end to their journey in the IEM Dallas 2024. However, the fans were deeply rooting for G2 since their stand-in player, America’s very own Stewie2k, has made a comeback in the LAN scene after a long time.

Meanwhile, m0NESY and Niko are showcasing great performance in the team. huNter and nexa are fulfilling the role of the perfect support by clutching some dire situations.

Taking recent performances into account, the scales are slightly tipped towards G2 Esports. Regardless of the outcome, fans will be delighted to witness an epic showdown between two of the best AWPers of the tournament.

As mentioned earlier, the 9z Team seems to lack proper utility usage, which G2 can capitalize on. However, it’ll be interesting to see how the European roster manages to tackle the underdogs to maintain their legacy as a big team.

Head-to-head

9z Team and G2 Espors have faced each other only once in IEM Chengdu 2024. The European powerhouse G2 won the matchup with a 13-10 scoreline.

Previous results

9z Team won their previous matchup against the French powerhouse Vitality with a 2-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, G2 Esports secured their spot in this semis by defeating FaZe Clan with a 2-0 scoreline.

IEM Dallas 2024 rosters (9z Team vs G2 Esports)

9z Team

Maximiliano “max” Gonzalez (IGL)

Gonzalez (IGL) Franco “dgt” Garcia

Garcia Nicolás “buda” Kramer

Kramer Antonio “MartinezSa” Martinez

Martinez Matias “HUASOPEEK” Ibañez Hernandez

Ibañez Hernandez Gustavo “tge” Motta (Coach)

G2 Esports

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač (IGL)

Kovač (IGL) Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Isaković Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Osipov Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kovač Jacky "Stewie2K" Yip (Stand-In)

Yip (Stand-In) Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas (Coach)

When and where to watch 9z Team vs G2 Esports?

Counter-strike 2 fans around the world can tune in to the official Twitch and YouTube channels of ESL Counter-Strike to watch 9z Team vs G2 Esports. Additionally, if viewers are interested in watching the match with extra commentary, they can hop into multiple streams of other CS2 content creators like ohnexpixel, anomaly, donnacs, and others.

Livestream details

Here are the dates and timings for a fiery matchup between 9z Team vs G2 Esports:

PT: June 1, 2024, at 2:15 PM

June 1, 2024, at CEST: June 1, 2024, at 11:15 PM

June 1, 2024, at IST: June 2, 2024, at 2:45 AM

Fans interested in watching the aforementioned matchup, click on the links below:

To watch 9z Team vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Click Here

on Twitch: Click Here To watch 9z Team vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Click Here

