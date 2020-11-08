A team at Verizon has shattered the boundaries of what was once thought possible to build in Minecraft by creating a fully functional cell phone in-game.

Cell phones are incredibly useful tools that billions of people use throughout the world each day. Verizon decided to make the world even more convenient for Minecraft players by bringing cell phones into the game world. The Minecraft cell phone allows users to do anything a typical cell phone can do, such as make calls and browse the web. Minecraft fans who love working with Redstone would be doing themselves a disservice by not checking out this creation.

A working cell phone in Minecraft

YouTuber CaptainSparklez does a full showcase of the cell phone in this video. The cell phone can be successfully used to browse the web by typing commands while directly in-game. For the sake of comparison, he even shows what his YouTube page looks like both on the Minecraft cell phone versus what it would look like in a typical web browser.

Verizon helped create an actual working cell phone in Minecraft. https://t.co/S36gaZcIhh pic.twitter.com/uxqNoVfilt — Maxim (@MaximMag) December 6, 2015

However, the coolest feature of this phone is that it can make person to person video calls. CaptainSparklez was able to have a video conversation with another person, and the image of the other person's movements can be clearly seen. In real-time, a user is can see the other person talking while never having to stop playing Minecraft. The Minecraft cell phone is still limited by the pixel limitations of the game, but at the end of the day, this creation is an absurdly remarkable feat.

This experiment is now complete, but the legacy of this accomplishment sits as a benchmark for future Minecraft builders and creators. Hopefully, the next generation of builders take this as inspiration for a new frontier for Minecraft creations.