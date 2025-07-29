Abiotic Factor trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

Abiotic Factor is a survival-crafting game that has been trending since its launch, thanks to its engaging world, cooperative gameplay, and interesting features. Many players might aim to collect every trophy in the game as quickly as possible to achieve 100% completion before others.
If you are also one of them, this article features all the achievements in Abiotic Factor and how to get them.
Achievements in Abiotic Factor: Everything you need to know
There are 54 achievements in Abiotic Factor. While some of them are visible from the start, others are hidden and tied to different missions. These hidden achievements unlock naturally as you progress.
Here are all the achievements and how to unlock them:
- Down Under: Finish the basic tutorial and enter the GATE Research Facility.
- Office Managed: Finish the Office Sector.
- Crafty Creations: Craft your first item using the Crafting Bench.
- One Down, One Million To Go: Eliminate your first pest creature.
- Hackerman: Use the Keypad Hacker to hack any electronic door.
- Green Thumb: Grow any crop.
- Kitted Out: Equip an item in every possible gear slot.
- Fashion Spec: Equip a complete armor set with a matching buff.
- Engineering Success: Collect the full Manufacturing uniform.
- Go With The Flow: Collect the full Hydroplant uniform.
- Lab Rat: Wear both Rat Suit and Rat Pack together.
- Catch a Fish: Catch any fish.
- Rare Catch: Catch a rare fish.
- Mycelium about the Consilium: Craft and equip the Mushroom Helmet.
- Supremus Ordo Petrae: Defeat 50 soldiers of The Order.
- Sjaund: Eliminate a Jotun.
- Ragnarok: Defeat 100 Gatekeepers.
- Music Box: Unlock a Cacophonous Crate.
- Nosy Neighbor: Unlock an Ornate Crate.
- Security Breach: Unlock a GATE Security Crate.
- Ancient Treasure: Unlock a Runic Crate.
- It Only Gets Stranger From Here: Go to the Far Garden's portal system.
- The Composers: Get the final Power Cell in the Flathill.
- All Aboard: Exit The Train.
- No More Room In Helmholtz: Exit the Furniture Store.
- Sleepwalking: Enter the room with the last Nightsphere in The Night Realms.
- Field of Dreams: Exit the Mycofields.
- Je Suis Perdu!: Exit the Voussoir.
- Dummy: Interact with the Pest Dummy that you find in the tutorial via the Manufacturing West mines.
- Coffee in the Coffee Hole: Offer a cup of coffee to your Coworker.
- The Big Apple: Exit The Rise Facility.
- A Lode Off My Mind: Eliminate the Priest.
- Flat as a Pancake: Touch grass in The World in the Mirror.
- No Running: Exit The Pool Room.
- Rumble on the Royal Range: Exit the Space Queen.
- We Don’t Talk About That Place: Enter Some Distant Shore.
- The Village: Exit the Village Den da'ko Yeer using the portal that appears after you unlock the Anti-Fungal Gelatin.
- Dawn Til' Dusk: Reactivate all four reactors.
- Shadowgate: Finish the Shadowgate.
- Coreverse: Activate the Core in The Encroachment.
- The Inquisition: Finish the Praetorium world.
- The Gardens: Complete the Botanical Garden world.
- Blind Luck: Eliminate a Symphonist.
- Friendly Presence: Contain the Leyak entity in Containment Unit: 91.
- Electric Dreams: Escort Kylie to the botanical labs, put her into a security bot, and go to Albatross.
- Accidents Happen: Poop yourself by not reaching the toilet in time.
- Apocalypse Now: Finish the main story.
- End of the Earth: Finish the Residence Sector.
- Dark Energy: Enter the Reactors.
- The Darkwater: Restore the spillway systems in the Hydroplant
- Survive the Night: Finish the Security Sector.
- Regaining Control: Finish the Cascade Libraries.
- Synced Up: Finish the Manufacturing West.
The rarest trophy in the game is Pure Science, which you can only unlock once you have finished all the abovementioned 53 achievements.
That concludes the list of achievements in the Abiotic Factor. Some of these challenges are not that easy and might take several hours to unlock. The best tactic is to be patient and queue with friends instead of playing the game solo.
