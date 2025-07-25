Abiotic Factor - Strength levelling guide

Swinging big melee weapons in Abiotic Factors is fun, but to use one, you must improve your Strength. Like many games, every task you perform in Abiotic Factor is part of a skill. The higher your skill level, the better you’ll perform. Additionally, you gain different bonuses upon reaching a particular level that will help improve your survival chances.

The concept of leveling up in this game is simple. Each time you perform a related activity, it gives you XP that adds towards the progress of that skill. However, there are ways to gain XP at a faster rate.

How to level up Strength faster in Abiotic Factor

Carrying more weight is a common way to gain Strength XP (Image via Playstack)

The Strength skill in Abiotic Factor unlocks the ability to use heavy weapons and improves your carrying capacity. The most common way to increase the XP gain for this skill is by walking around when you are carrying too many items in your inventory.

There are three types of debuffs you can get while walking with a lot of items: Heavy Load, Encumbered, and Overencumbered. The Heavy Load debuff will be active if the total weight capacity you are carrying crosses the yellow marker. Walking in this state will grant 1 XP every few seconds, with a penalty of 25% to stamina regen and 10% less movement speed.

When the weight capacity crosses the red market, you’ll become Encumbered. In this state, you’ll gain 2 XP every few seconds of walking. However, you’ll also have 50% less stamina regen and 30% less movement speed. Overencumbered will give you no XP gain, so don’t go over your carrying capacity.

Additional ways to level up Strength

Certain traits can increase XP gain (Image via Playstack)

The methods mentioned above are the basic ways to gain XP, but you can speed things up with certain items. Upon reaching level 5 in Strength, you’ll unlock the ability to shake vending machines. It doesn’t sound too exciting, but each time you perform this action, the game will reward you with 10 XP.

You can shake the vending machines as long as you want. Find a place with multiple vending machines to gain more XP in strength. Additionally, there are a few things that boost the XP gain. These are food items and traits you select while making your character.

Here are the XP boosters you need to have:

Decathlon Competitor - This trait grants you a 30% increase in XP gain for Sprinting, Strength, and Throwing for 5 points.

This trait grants you a 30% increase in XP gain for Sprinting, Strength, and Throwing for 5 points. Wrinkly Brainmeat - This trait increases all XP gain by 20% for 4 points.

This trait increases all XP gain by 20% for 4 points. A&L Mega-Stew - Eating this item will grant the Mega-Ante buff that increases movement speed by 10% and grants 2 XP to your Strength-related actions.

All the ingredients for A&L Mega-Stew can be acquired by defeating Exor. It will be a while before you can fight them, but the traits alone should be enough to grant you a significant increase in XP gains. The process can be tedious, but it is required for increasing Strength.

