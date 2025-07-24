You'd think coming across Power Cells in Abiotic Factor would be a breeze. After all, with things being set in an underground facility that houses humanity's brightest, Power Cells should be common. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. They are among the rarest finds in-game, and finding them is rather frustrating.

To make matters worse, Power Cells emit an intense amount of radiation. You'll have to wear a Hazardous Materials Suit while carrying it, and it also needs to be stored in a Hazard Crate to prevent radiation leakage. That said, here's how to get Power Cells in Abiotic Factor.

How to get Power Cells in Abiotic Factor

Power Cells are hard to get to in Abiotic Factor (Image via Playstack | YouTube/Good Shark)

The fastest way to get your hands on a Power Cell is by completing the main storyline, per se. Each objective will involve collecting a Power Cell. Since these objectives are linear, you won't be missing out on them either.

As you progress, you'll be tasked with getting to a locked door that leads into Silo 3. This will eventually lead you to Flathill, where you'll find three Power Cells. You can also come upon GATE Security Crates while exploring. That said, here are other locations where Power Cells can be found:

Office Sector

Close to the Data Farm that requires a Keypad Hacker (Tier 2).

Manufacturing West

The container is suspended above the Foundry.

Mapping Center.

Plugged into an equipment box in a cave below Shipping.

Cascade Laboratories

Level 3, in Adjustment, inside a freezer in Cold Storage.

Containment - Control Center.

Hydroplant

In the back of a broken SUV on the bridge.

In a building being guarded by a robot.

Village Den da'ko Yeer

In the pool of water with the dead scientist and the Neutrino Mapper.

Reactors

On the back of a truck that's in a camp with a Runic Crate.

In the Gale Reactor area, underwater.

In the Gale Reactor area, in a pool of water and radioactive tanks.

In the Gale Reactor area, in the area at the bottom that is split into two.

That's about all the locations where you'll find Power Cells. At the moment, they can be used to craft about 17 items. Most of these are mid to late-game, and as such, you will need Power Cells in bulk. You can expect Power Cells to be obtainable in other ways in future updates.

