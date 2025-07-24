Abiotic Factor: How to open the GATE Security Crate

While exploring the confines of the facility in Abiotic Factor, you'll often come across GATE Security Crate(s). Much like any other survival MMO, these Crates, akin to Chests, usually contain some useful loot. Of course, they aren't the best, but they are still useful.

However, before we look at how to open GATE Security Crate(s) in Abiotic Factor, you should know that this is not possible early game. It will take time, and depending on your Job (especially if you're a solo player) and playstyle, the loot contained within may not appeal to you. Here's how to go about the task at hand.

How to open the GATE Security Crate(s) in Abiotic Factor

To open a GATE Security Crate, you'll need to trade a Nyxshade Seed with Warren Bunning in the Office Sector Tram Plaza to get a GATE Security Key. While it sounds simple, that isn't really the case. You can only craft a Nyxshade Seed after you acquire Night Essence for the idea and some other stuff.

Here's a list of the things you'll need:

Night Essence (x10) : Obtain by stunning the Security Sector's Reaper using an X-Ray Lamp. Can also be found in the Night Realm.

: Obtain by stunning the Security Sector's Reaper using an X-Ray Lamp. Can also be found in the Night Realm. Leyak Essence (x5) : Dispatch Leyaks to get Leyak Essence.

: Dispatch Leyaks to get Leyak Essence. Anteverse Wheat Seed (x1) : Obtain by dismantling Anteverse Wheat.

: Obtain by dismantling Anteverse Wheat. Enethiol (x1): You'll find bottles of it lying about the facility.

Once you have everything you need, craft the Nyxshade Seed and trade it for a GATE Security Key. Each of these can be used to open one GATE Security Crate. If you plan on going on a GATE Security Crate hunt, you're going to need multiple keys. Thus, farm the aforementioned resources in bulk and store them until needed.

Finding GATE Security Crate(s) can be tough (Image via Playstack |/ YouTube/Burning P)

Each GATE Security Crate(s) will contain different drops. This includes weapons, armour, and other knick-knacks. Here's a list of all possible drops:

Night Pass

Light Gun Repair Kit

Intermediate Gun Repair Kit

Security Pistol

Security Vest

Security Helmet

9mm Ammo

The drops contained within GATE Security Crate(s) could change in future updates, but for the moment, this is what you can expect.

Lastly, there are roughly five GATE Security Crates that spawn at the moment. More could be added in future updates. Maybe Jerome in Abiotic Factor could lead you to one if you feed him, who knows?

