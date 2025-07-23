Abiotic Factor: What's the best Job for solo players? 

Abiotic Factor gives you the freedom to select your own Job. Depending on your playstyle, the experience you want to take away from the game, or your role within a group, your Job will vary. This is because each Job has certain Skills associated with it, which allow you to gain a distinct advantage (or disadvantage) over your teammates.

However, some Jobs are inherently and arguably harder than others (and interesting), especially if you're playing solo. Take Jerome (if you find him, that is), for example; his Job is to creep players out by crawling on all fours and asking to feed now and again. Of course, other Jobs are more complex, but you get the gist of things.

That said, here are Jobs that you should look into as a solo player in Abiotic Factor.

Best Jobs to take as a solo player in Abiotic Factor

Try not to die; blood stains are hard to remove (Image via Playstack)

There are a total of nine Jobs in the Abiotic Factor. If you plan on playing with friends, there are plenty of diverse roles to choose from based on your planned party's composition or playstyle. Here's the list:

Lab Assistant

Epimedical Bionomicist

Archotechnic Consultant

Phytogenic Botanist

Somatic Gastrologist

Trans-Kinematic Researcher

Paratheoretical Physicist

Defense Analyst

Summer Intern

Out of these nine Jobs, two are generally considered perfect, not just for solo players, but for beginners as well. They are the Lab Assistant and the Trans-Kinematic Researcher. Why these two, you might wonder. Well, given that you'll be wandering about in the perpetual darkness for most of the game, these two Jobs are rather nifty choices.

Lab Geeks, assemble! (Image via Playstack)

The Lab Assistant gets +3 in Sprinting and Sneaking, and a generous +2 in Strength. This makes you rather good at sneaking around, which can be a lifesaver if you plan on avoiding combat often or just want to take in the sights (and terrifying sounds) as a passive observer.

Trans-Kinematic Researcher has a generous +2 in Blunt Melee, Fortitude, Sprinting, and Strength. This makes the Job ideal for those who want to play as a tank or perhaps in the frontline against the creatures of the darkness. Instead of sneaking, you could club your way through the facility without breaking a sweat.

In conclusion, while the aforementioned Jobs are the easiest for solo and new players in Abiotic Factor, there's no harm in trying out the rest. Furthermore, with a variety of Traits to choose from, you can mix and match them to suit your playstyle better.

