Abiotic Factor - Beginner tips 

Abiotic Factor is finally out of Early Access, which means you can take on the role of a GATE Employee and survive a catastrophic containment breach. While this may sound like your typical Monday, it's more like having to work on a Sunday without perks or overtime.

In Abiotic Factor, your workplace has become a cosmic battle zone. Anomalous entities are on the loose, enemies from other dimensions are invading, and an arcane military sect, known as The Order, is targeting personnel and entities.

Being stranded beneath the surface means you're trapped, but you're not alone. You will have other fellow scientists to rally with and fight the horrors in the darkness. Do take care not to attack Jerome, though; he's harmless. That said, you'll have to plan your eventual escape, but in the meantime, hunkering down is the best option you'll have.

With that in mind, here are 8 beginner tips for you to put to good use in Abiotic Factor.

8 beginner tips for Abiotic Factor

Pick a Job that suits you

Choose a Job that appeals to you (Image via Playstack)

There are a total of nine Jobs in Abiotic Factor. Each is unique and offers you a fresh perspective on gameplay. Each Job comes with its advatanges, disadvantages, and roles (if you're playing with other teammates).

Some Jobs are pretty straightforward, especially if you play solo, while others can be a bit confusing a first. Choosing the right Job for your playstyle will be important, but there are no wrong answers either. If you don't like your current Job, create a new character (this will be a small setback) and try again.

Take everything; leave nothing behind

Take everything you can carry (Image via Playstack)

At its core, Abiotic Factor is a survival game, which means resources. There's no shortage of them, as you'll find a lot while exploring. You'll also be able to destroy certain structures to gain their resources for later use.

As such, you'll be carrying a lot, which is why a Makeshift Backpack will be your best friend while exploring. Fill it up to the brim, and leave nothing behind that can be salvaged. Who knows when it'll come into use, right?

Build a small base

Home is where your Bed is! (Image via Playstack)

As soon as you reach the Level One Office Space, it is recommended that you build a small base. This will serve as your stronghold of sorts and allow you to enjoy some needed R&R after every excursion.

You'll want to create a Crafting Table and unlock the Bed and Storage Crate to use as a checkpoint and storage container, respectively. The Bed will heal your character as they snooze; this also works on nights when there's no electricity. It's not exactly creature comforts, but it will suffice for the start.

Check your Email

Remember to check Emails! (Image via Playstack)

Being trapped in an underground facility means there are plenty of computers spread out throughout the workplace. Some of them are not password-protected and can be used to read Emails. Some of these will provide you with lore and a better understanding of everything that's going on.

Some of these Emails in Abiotic Factor can also lead you to good resources as well as help you acquire new entries for your Database. New crafting recipes can also be learned from them. As such, keep an eye out for accessible computers.

Listen to NPCs; they have a lot of valuable information

Not all banter is useless (Image via Playstack)

You'll find a lot of NPCs throughout the facility. Some of them will have items/resources for sale, while others will give you tips, that is, if you're eager to listen. Some of these are more than just gossip. They'll often lead you to new areas and help you get more recipes to use in Abiotic Factor.

Just be sure to exhaust dialogue options, so you don't miss out on anything important. If you do need to listen minutely once again, hit the "Repeat Conversation" option to have them repeat important bits.

Craft Throw Net(s); a lot of them

If Throw Nets don't work, it's time to run (Image via Playstack)

There is no shortage of creatures you'll run into while exploring the facility. Some are annoying, while others are straight up terrifying. Thankfully, you don't need to meet these threats head-on if you don't want to.

You can use a Throw Net to subdue small pests and take your time to deal with them. Larger creatures can also be dealt with in the same manner. Once a Throw Net is tossed on their heads, you can take your sweet time (not too long, though) and deal with them.

Memorize and learn routes

Learn the layout of each level (Image via Playstack)

If you suffer from claustrophobia, being trapped in an underground facility in Abiotic Factor is not a good feeling, especially since the lights go out at 9:00 PM every night. This leaves you stuttering in the dark, hoping and praying you don't run into creatures. You could grab maps on every new level and use them to navigate, but an easier way is to just memorize routes.

Yes, this will be hard, but not impossible. Heck, you could even use a pen and notepad to jot down turns and landmarks to know where you're headed, even in the pitch-black. If nothing else, you'll be able to make it back to your base safe and (relatively) sound.

Prepare for an assault

Beware the Purple Rift! (Image via Playstack)

During your time in Abiotic Factor, at certain intervals, a Purple Rift will appear near your base. Enemies will come forth from the rift and will attack your base at will. To avoid losing stuff, it would be wise to place traps to ensure you have some defensive capabilities in place. These will keep happening until you can craft the "Portal Suppression Field" Upgrade. Until then, stay vigilant.

