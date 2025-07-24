Abiotic Factor: 10 best weapons

Abiotic Factor features a variety of weapons, and the 1.0 update added new ones along with several balance changes. Weapons in this game are essential tools for survival. As you progress through different areas, you’ll come across a variety of enemies and gain access to materials that are needed to craft equipment to defeat them.
There are over 90 weapons in the game. Some deal more damage, while others are made for a specific task. That said, let’s find out which are the best ones to own.
Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. This list also does not represent the individual rankings of weapons.
What are the best weapons to get in Abiotic Factor?
Here’s a list of the 10 best weapons you can get in Abiotic Factor:
1) Antique Shotgun
Don’t get fooled by its name, the Antique Shotgun is a classic double-barreled shotgun that will make you feel powerful in the game, at least for a while. It’s ammo can be easily acquired by defeating Witches or through multiple respawn areas.
2) Hardlight Saber
Abiotic Factor 1.0 added a new way to deal with enemy shields. The Hardlight Saber is now one of the best melee weapons in the game. It deals extra damage to enemy shields and can occasionally deflect projectiles.
3) Electro-Thrower
One of the best weapons you can use against non-organics, the Electro-Thrower can put enemies in a stunlock. While it was nerfed multiple times for being too powerful, it is one of the easiest firearm that you can craft to deal with robot-type enemies.
4) [REDACTION] Grenade
When it comes to fun weapons in Abiotic Factor, the [REDACTION] Grenade is one of the best. It can create a black hole that will make anything disappear, and is one of the two weapons capable of killing Composers.
5) Grinder
Speaking of fun weapons, the Grinder is a much easier-to-get saw shooter that can ricochet projectiles off surfaces to hit the target, which includes you. Unless the fired projectile breaks, it can be retrieved from the enemy's corpse.
6) Explosive Sledge
The Explosive Sledge is a sledgehammer that can cause explosions using an Explosive Cartridge as ammo. It’s slow to use, but deals a lot of AoE damage to make up for it. The weapon can still work like a regular sledgehammer if you don’t have the ammo.
7) Lightning Spear
The Lightning Spear can chain electricity between enemies, making it a great weapon for crowd control. You don’t need to aim, as simply shooting at an enemy's surroundings will also bounce off electricity. Use it as a regular spear if the battery runs out.
8) Lodestone Crossbow
Crossbows are some of the best weapons in the game. They operate silently and deal damage that matches some of the best weapons. This makes the Lodestone Crossbow a great early to mid-game weapon that is easy to craft.
9) Frag Grenade
The Frag Grenade is a throwable weapon that can only be acquired by defeating the Defense Robot or one of the portal worlds, Hydroplant. The Order's Captain can also drop some on defeat, but the chances are low. The Frag Grenade has the highest damage among all throwables, which matches the [REDACTION] Grenade.
10) Crowbar
If you’ve played Half-Life, Abiotic Factor's gameplay will give you a similar experience. With the Crowbar, you can even role-play as Gordon Freeman. That said, it is one of the heavy-hitting weapons that you can find simply by exploring.
A few of the weapons on the list don’t have the best damage, but they are useful when combined with others. We recommend trying everything available in the game, as many of them can only be obtained after reaching high-level areas.
Read more articles here:
- Abiotic Factor: How to get Power Cells
- Beginner tips for Abiotic Factor
- How to find and feed Jerome in Abiotic Factor
- Can you beat Abiotic Factor solo?