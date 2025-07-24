Abiotic Factor: 10 best weapons

Abiotic Factor features a variety of weapons, and the 1.0 update added new ones along with several balance changes. Weapons in this game are essential tools for survival. As you progress through different areas, you’ll come across a variety of enemies and gain access to materials that are needed to craft equipment to defeat them.

Ad

There are over 90 weapons in the game. Some deal more damage, while others are made for a specific task. That said, let’s find out which are the best ones to own.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. This list also does not represent the individual rankings of weapons.

What are the best weapons to get in Abiotic Factor?

Here’s a list of the 10 best weapons you can get in Abiotic Factor:

Ad

Trending

1) Antique Shotgun

Antique Shotgun icon (Image via Playstack)

Don’t get fooled by its name, the Antique Shotgun is a classic double-barreled shotgun that will make you feel powerful in the game, at least for a while. It’s ammo can be easily acquired by defeating Witches or through multiple respawn areas.

Ad

2) Hardlight Saber

Hardlight Saber (Image via Playstack)

Abiotic Factor 1.0 added a new way to deal with enemy shields. The Hardlight Saber is now one of the best melee weapons in the game. It deals extra damage to enemy shields and can occasionally deflect projectiles.

Ad

3) Electro-Thrower

Electro-Thrower (Image via Playstack)

One of the best weapons you can use against non-organics, the Electro-Thrower can put enemies in a stunlock. While it was nerfed multiple times for being too powerful, it is one of the easiest firearm that you can craft to deal with robot-type enemies.

Ad

4) [REDACTION] Grenade

[REDACTION] Grenade (Image via Playstack)

When it comes to fun weapons in Abiotic Factor, the [REDACTION] Grenade is one of the best. It can create a black hole that will make anything disappear, and is one of the two weapons capable of killing Composers.

Ad

5) Grinder

Grinder (Image via Playstack)

Speaking of fun weapons, the Grinder is a much easier-to-get saw shooter that can ricochet projectiles off surfaces to hit the target, which includes you. Unless the fired projectile breaks, it can be retrieved from the enemy's corpse.

Ad

6) Explosive Sledge

Explosive Sledge (Image via Playstack)

The Explosive Sledge is a sledgehammer that can cause explosions using an Explosive Cartridge as ammo. It’s slow to use, but deals a lot of AoE damage to make up for it. The weapon can still work like a regular sledgehammer if you don’t have the ammo.

Ad

7) Lightning Spear

Lightning Spear (Image via Playstack)

The Lightning Spear can chain electricity between enemies, making it a great weapon for crowd control. You don’t need to aim, as simply shooting at an enemy's surroundings will also bounce off electricity. Use it as a regular spear if the battery runs out.

Ad

8) Lodestone Crossbow

Lodestone Crossbow (Image via Playstack)

Crossbows are some of the best weapons in the game. They operate silently and deal damage that matches some of the best weapons. This makes the Lodestone Crossbow a great early to mid-game weapon that is easy to craft.

Ad

9) Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade (Image via Playstack)

The Frag Grenade is a throwable weapon that can only be acquired by defeating the Defense Robot or one of the portal worlds, Hydroplant. The Order's Captain can also drop some on defeat, but the chances are low. The Frag Grenade has the highest damage among all throwables, which matches the [REDACTION] Grenade.

Ad

10) Crowbar

Crowbar (Image via Playstack)

If you’ve played Half-Life, Abiotic Factor's gameplay will give you a similar experience. With the Crowbar, you can even role-play as Gordon Freeman. That said, it is one of the heavy-hitting weapons that you can find simply by exploring.

Ad

A few of the weapons on the list don’t have the best damage, but they are useful when combined with others. We recommend trying everything available in the game, as many of them can only be obtained after reaching high-level areas.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More