Can you beat Abiotic Factor solo?

The 1.0 release of Abiotic Factor, Cold Fusion, introduced a new frostbitten area called Residence Sector. It’s the residential area for all scientists at the GATE Cascade Research Facility, which is now overrun by blizzards and enemies that have adapted to the cold, including Yeti. Along with the new area, the update also introduces new weapons and armor, and lets you build office cubicles.

Cold Fusion also marks the final chapter for the main story, which raises a common question: Is it possible to beat Abiotic Factor solo? The answer to that is yes, the game can be completed by yourself.

Note: This is not a guide for completing the story quest.

How to survive in Abiotic Factor as a solo player

Progressing alone will take some time

Each sector in the game features a main questline, and the Residence Sector quest will conclude the main story. That said, playing solo will be much harder. You’ll be fighting enemies and farming resources alone, which will make each run risky and consume more time.

Here are a few survival tips if you want to beat Abiotic Factor solo:

Stock essentials

Playing solo means there’s no one watching your back, so you need to be more careful when exploring. Having enough food and bandages is recommended to return alive. Furthermore, make stashes in your base to stockpile items.

Avoid unnecessary fights

Fighting enemies alone is risky, especially if you’re out at night with guard robots active in the initial area. After you start acquiring weapons, you may feel invincible for a while, but saving up resources to progress the story is a smart move.

Keep track of loot spawns

If you know where to look for items, you’ll be fine playing solo. Keep track of the areas you visit and the resources available. This will save a significant amount of time typically wasted searching for materials or necessary items.

Fight smart

While you may try to avoid fighting, there will be occasions when you need to use your weapon. Farming enemies for resources will be the primary cause, apart from fighting during quests. Assess your surroundings, as there’s a chance you may get jumped by more enemies. Use melee if possible to avoid attracting attention.

Upgrade equipment

A new area introduces stronger enemies, meaning you’ll need better gear if you plan to survive. Each update has added new weapons and armor to take down various enemies, so make sure you’re rocking an upgrade as you progress.

These are a few things to keep in mind while playing solo. There’s no need to rush through the game. We recommended taking things slow and checking out our beginner tips on what to do. Once you are comfortable with the basics, it’s easy to determine your next steps.

