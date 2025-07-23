Abiotic Factor: How to survive your first night

Abiotic Factor is out of Early Access and has managed to break its all-time peak player count on Steam. It’s a survival game that throws you into a failed containment zone with monsters from different realms. To survive, you’ll need to use all available resources, but the first night is always going to be the toughest, especially for the unprepared.

With a little help, you can acquire resources that will help you create a comfortable base and stay safe at night.

How to survive the night in Abiotic Factor?

Build a base as soon as possible (Image via Playstack)

Having a base keeps the enemy from spawning near you, which is why you’ll need to make one as soon as possible. In Abiotic Factor, the crafting bench is the first thing you need to craft, which also acts as the proximity of your base.

However, building one is a long way off. First, you’ll need to pick what role you are playing in the containment zone. During the character creation, you can select a job along with positive and negative traits for your character.

There are nine jobs in Abiotic Factor, each providing a different stat boost. As a solo player, we recommend picking Structural Engineer for a boost in crafting and construction or Lab Assistant for a balanced start.

As for traits, the Fanny Pack adds two extra hotbar slots, while Lead Belly allows you to drink tainted water without the risk of getting sick. When it comes to picking negative ones, Weak Bladder and Slow Healer are the best two options that don’t have as much impact.

Looting is the key to survival

Pick everything you can in the early stages (Image via Playstack)

To be able to build a crafting bench, you’ll need four Duct Taps, one power supply unit, and two pipes, but you should take everything you can find while exploring. This includes items from the starting area because the more items you have, the more items you can craft to improve your survival chances.

Explore the cafeteria to find food and a starter weapon, like a knife. Use the knife to defeat and carve small enemies for raw meat, and cook them at the stove, but don’t waste too much time stocking up on food.

During nighttime, new enemies start spawning, and you probably don’t want to come across them so early. That’s why finding a place that can act as your base is important. Look for a room with minimal entry points and set up the crafting bench. It will prevent enemies from spawning near your base.

Craft a bed to set a respawn point. Other useful items to keep at your base are a stove and medkits, until you find better sources of healing. Water shouldn’t be a problem if you picked Lead Belly. For waste materials, craft a salvage bench to acquire more crafting materials.

Avoid wandering at night

Wandering at night is not recommended (Image via Playstack)

Everyone knows nights are the most dangerous time in any survival game, especially during the first few days. The weapons you have won’t be able to deal with strong enemies, so it’s better to barricade and wait out the night if you are trying to increase your chances for survival.

However, if you aren’t able to secure a base or lose your way, then stealth is your best friend. During the night, the power inside the facility is off, and new creatures are active. The situation may quickly turn into a game of cat and mouse if you catch their attention.

Hide if you believe something is nearby and refrain from making noise or using a flashlight, as they may give up your location. Since the lightning is low, you’ll need to have a general idea of where you are. Avoid getting into fights as enemies can wound you, which won’t be good.

Apart from that, keep track of all the places you have been. Knowing which one provides useful resources is important for the next few days. Your goal should be to arm yourself with better weapons and have ample food.

