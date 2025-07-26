Abiotic Factor: Cheat console commands list

Abiotic Factor is a challenging game, especially when playing alone. There are a lot of things to manage while trying not to become monster food. We do have some beginner tips and guides to survive during the night, but sometimes it’s easier to enable cheats.

As of version 1.0, Abiotic Factor does not have an official way to enable console commands. However, the game does support modding, which can be used to add custom cheats.

How to use console commands in Abiotic Factor

To enable console commands in Abiotic Factor, players must download and install a mod called Cheat Console Commands (UE4SS) by Gantzyo. It is available on Nexus Mods and can add a huge list of cheats that can be enabled to make the game easy.

However, running the Cheat Console Commands requires UE4SS to be installed in the game directory. It acts as the central install location for other UE4SS mods.

Follow these steps to download and install UE4SS:

Visit the download page for UE4SS.

Go to the “Files” section and download the latest update using the “Manual download” option.

Extract/unzip the downloaded files.

Move (overwrite) the version.dll file and the UE4SS folder to the game directory. For example C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\AbioticFactor\Binaries\Win64\.

Note: Both the version.dll file and the UE4SS folder should be in the same directory as the game launcher AbioticFactor-Win64-Shipping.exe.

Follow these steps to download and install the mod:

Visit the download page for Cheat Console Commands (UE4SS).

Go to the “Files” section and download the latest update using the “Manual download” option.

Extract/unzip the downloaded files.

Move the CheatConsoleCommands folder to the UE4SS directory. For example C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\AbioticFactor\Binaries\Win64\ue4ss\Mods\.

Once done, launch the game and press F10 or ~ to open the console and type the required cheats.

Here is the list of all console commands:

help - Prints a list of all commands or info about a single one.

Prints a list of all commands or info about a single one. status/state/settings - Prints the status of the mod and active commands with their values.

Prints the status of the mod and active commands with their values. disableall/alloff - Disables all commands.

Disables all commands. god/godmode - Activates all health, stamina, and status-related features at once.

Activates all health, stamina, and status-related features at once. heal - Player gets fully healed once (host only).

Player gets fully healed once (host only). health/hp/infhp/infhealth - Player gets fully healed and becomes invincible (host only).

Player gets fully healed and becomes invincible (host only). hpreg/hpregen/regenhp/healthregeneration - Sets automatic health regeneration in health points per second (host only). To disable, set the amount to 0.

Sets automatic health regeneration in health points per second (host only). To disable, set the amount to 0. stamina/sp/infsp/infstamina - Player won't consume stamina.

Player won't consume stamina. infroll/crouchroll/stealthroll - Allows player to use the crouch roll ability from Sneaking LvL 5 without a cooldown.

Allows player to use the crouch roll ability from Sneaking LvL 5 without a cooldown. durability/infdurability/infdur - Keeps player's gear and hotbar items' durability at maximum.

Keeps player's gear and hotbar items' durability at maximum. energy/infenergy - Keeps player’s gear and held item charge/energy at maximum (host only).

Keeps player’s gear and held item charge/energy at maximum (host only). nooverheat/overheat - Prevents items from overheating. Currently, only works on the Jetpack (host only).

Prevents items from overheating. Currently, only works on the Jetpack (host only). infweight/carryweight/maxweight/noweight/infcarry - Increases maximum carry weight. To refresh the overweight status, drop heavy items, then pick them up again (host only).

Increases maximum carry weight. To refresh the overweight status, drop heavy items, then pick them up again (host only). hunger/nohunger/eat - Player won’t get hungry.

Player won’t get hungry. thirst/nothirst/drink - Player won't get thirsty.

Player won't get thirsty. fat/nofat/fatigue/nofatigue/tired - Player won’t get tired.

Player won’t get tired. con/infcon/InfiniteContinence/noneed/constipation - Player won’t need to go to the toilet.

Player won’t need to go to the toilet. lowcon/lowcontinence/nocon/nocontinence/laxative - Sets the need to go to the WC at a low value (host only).

Sets the need to go to the WC at a low value (host only). instwc/insttoilet/fastpoop/instpoop/instanttoilet/instantpoop - Instantly finish pooping. Combined with the "Low Continence" command, it can generate an infinite amount of poop.

Instantly finish pooping. Combined with the "Low Continence" command, it can generate an infinite amount of poop. rad/norad/radiation/noradiation - Player can’t receive radiation.

Player can’t receive radiation. nocold/nohot/temperature/temp/perfecttemp - Provide resistance against temperature change.

Provide resistance against temperature change. oxygen/info2/o2/infoxygen - Allows player to breathe underwater.

Allows player to breathe underwater. inv/invisible/invis/invisibility/untargetable - Makes the player invisible/untargetable by enemy NPCs (host only).

Makes the player invisible/untargetable by enemy NPCs (host only). falldmg/falldamage/nofall/nofalldmg/nofalldamage - Prevents player from taking fall damage (host only).

Prevents player from taking fall damage (host only). freecraft/freecrafting/crafting/craft - Allows player to craft ALL recipes, upgrade the Crafting Bench, instantly build furniture, and unlock chests without keys (host only).

Allows player to craft ALL recipes, upgrade the Crafting Bench, instantly build furniture, and unlock chests without keys (host only). InstantCrafting/instacraft/instantcraft/instcraft - Reduces crafting duration for all recipes to a minimum.

Reduces crafting duration for all recipes to a minimum. money <value> - Set money to a desired value.

Set money to a desired value. infammo/ammo/infiniteammo - Keeps ammo of ranged weapons at max.

Keeps ammo of ranged weapons at max. norecoil/recoil/weaponnorecoil - Reduces the weapon’s recoil to a minimum.

Reduces the weapon’s recoil to a minimum. nosway/sway/noweaponsway - Removes weapon’s sway.

Removes weapon’s sway. instplants/instplant/instgrowth/instantgrowth/growplants - Makes planted plants fully grow instantly. (host only).

Makes planted plants fully grow instantly. (host only). instantfishing/instfish/instantfish - Instantly finish the fishing minigame with success.

Instantly finish the fishing minigame with success. trapleyak/containleyak - Trap's Leyak in the next possible Containment Unit (host only).

Trap's Leyak in the next possible Containment Unit (host only). freeleyak - Free Leyak from a Containment Unit (host only).

Free Leyak from a Containment Unit (host only). inftraits/inftrait/traitpoints/inftraitpoints - Select any number of Traits while creating a new character.

Select any number of Traits while creating a new character. noclip/clip/ghost - Disables player's collision(host only).

Disables player's collision(host only). addxp/ddexp/xpadd/skillxp/skillexp/skill/skillxp <skill alias> <XP value> - Adds XP to specified Skill (host only).

Adds XP to specified Skill (host only). r emovexp/resetxp/resetexp/resetskill/resetlevel/resetlvl <skill alias> <XP value> - Removes all XP from the specified Skill (host only).

Removes all XP from the specified Skill (host only). resetallskills/resetallskill/resetallxp/resetallexp/resetalllvl - Resets all character skills.

Resets all character skills. Journalentry/journalunlocker/entryunlocker - After enabling, click on a Journal Entry to unlock.

After enabling, click on a Journal Entry to unlock. masterkey/key/opendoor/pendoors - Unlocks all doors (host only).

Unlocks all doors (host only). setweather/weather <weather> - Triggers weather event (host only).

Triggers weather event (host only). resetportals/resetportal/resetworlds/resetportalworlds - Resets Portal Worlds (host only).

Resets Portal Worlds (host only). poop/pooponfloor - Poop on the Floor.

Poop on the Floor. settime <time> - Set game's time in 24-hour format (host only).

Set game's time in 24-hour format (host only). killall/killnpc/killnpcs/killallnpc/killallnpcs - Kill all enemy NPCs in the vicinity (host only).

Kill all enemy NPCs in the vicinity (host only). spawnall/spawnnpc/spawnallnpc - Respawn all enemy NPCs in the vicinity (host only).

Respawn all enemy NPCs in the vicinity (host only). killdropped/killalldrop/killdropped - Destroy all dropped items in the vicinity (host only).

Destroy all dropped items in the vicinity (host only). locations/showloc/showlocations/loc - Shows all saved locations.

Shows all saved locations. savelocation/saveloc/setloc/wp/savewp/setwp <name> - Saves current location under an assigned name.

Saves current location under an assigned name. loadloc/loadwp/tp/goto <name> - Teleports player to a previously saved location (host only).

Teleports player to a previously saved location (host only). playerlist/listplayers/players - Prints a list of all players in the game.

Prints a list of all players in the game. toplayer/teleportto/tpto <name/index> - Teleports to a player based on their name or index (host only).

Teleports to a player based on their name or index (host only). tome/teleporttome/pull <name/index> - Teleports other player to current location based on their name or index (host only).

Teleports other player to current location based on their name or index (host only). smite/kill/execute <name/index> - Kills a player based on their name or index (host only).

Kills a player based on their name or index (host only). revive/res/resurrect <name/index> - Revive a dead palyer (host only).

Revive a dead palyer (host only). givexp <name/index> <skill alias> <XP value> - Gives Skill XP to a player (host only).

Gives Skill XP to a player (host only). takexp <name/index> <skill alias> <XP value> - Remove All Skill XP from a player (host only).

Remove All Skill XP from a player (host only). speedhack/speedmulti/speedscale <multiplier/scale> - Sets a speed multiplier for a character's Walk and Sprint speed.

Sets a speed multiplier for a character's Walk and Sprint speed. playergravity/playergrav/pg/setpg <scale> - Sets player's gravity.

Sets player's gravity. deleteobject/removeobject - Deletes an object within a 10-meter range (host only).

Deletes an object within a 10-meter range (host only). fixliquid/fixliquidtype/fixitemliquid - Fixes the liquid level and type of currently held object, if it doesn’t match.

Most of the console commands can only be executed by the host, and some of the mods will require a restart after being disabled. Another thing to note is that a future game update can break the mod. In this case, an updated mod will be required to enable cheats once again.

