Abiotic Factor: How to get Fibre Optic Cable

The Fibre Optic Cable is a crafting material in Abiotic Factor and one of three quest items used to fix the pumps for the Synchrotron and create a miniature black hole. It can only be acquired by trading Solder with The Blacksmith. The quest isn’t too complex, but finding the materials to purchase the item can take some time.

Apart from the quest requirement, you’ll need Fibre Optic Cable to craft some essential survival items.

How to get Solder for Fibre Optic Cable in Abiotic Factor

The Blacksmith and his pot (Image via Playstack)

Solder is also a crafting material in the game, used to craft various types of paint. However, your main priority with it should be acquiring the Fibre Optic Cable. The recipe to create Solder can be obtained by analyzing the pot on the counter near the Blacksmith present within Manufacturing West.

It is created by mixing Silver Scrap and Metal Scrap in a Full Pot of Water on a stove. However, this combination will only provide Uncooked Solder, which will take around 6 minutes to turn into Solder soup. Once the soup is ready, you can extract four pieces of Solder that can be traded for Fibre Optic Cables.

Note that the ability to craft soup will unlock at Level 3 Cooking skill, and you won’t be able to cook the soup unless the requirement is complete. To upgrade Cooking skill fast, craft multiple stoves and cook pest meat.

What are the uses of Fibre Optic Cable?

Fiber Optic Cable (Image via Playstack)

Apart from completing the quest, the Fibre Optic Cable is required to craft the GATE NVGs and the Healing Briefcase. Both of these are useful items that will make fights and exploration easy.

The GATE NVGs allow you to see in the dark, which is perfect if you are planning to take a night stroll for resources. To craft this item, you’ll need one Smashed GATE NVGs, one Makeshift NVGs, two Flickering Eye, and four Fibre Optic Cable.

The Healing Briefcase is a handy tool to create a healing zone for you and your allies. It heals you for three health every half second. To craft this item, you’ll need one Briefcase, eight Anteverse Wheat, two Solder, and one Fibre Optic Cable.

