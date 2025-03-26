AC Milan stars play Assassin's Creed Shadows, reveal their pick between Naoe and Yasuke

Assassin's Creed Shadows was launched on March 20th, 2025, and has received a warm welcome from the fans. In a recent post on @assassinscreed on Instagram, several AC Milan players got a look at the game's dual protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.

Ad

João Félix and Strahinja Pavlović, along with other stars, were quick to make their picks — and their choices say a lot about their playing styles. Here’s what the players had to say.

AC Milan stars reveal their favorite Assassin’s Creed Shadows characters

Yasuke prefers a straightforward combat playstyle (Image via Ubisoft)

Much like his overpowering presence, Strahinja Pavlović was quick to pick Yasuke for his direct and dominant play style.

Ad

Trending

“He is moving fast. Doesn’t take a lot of time to finish his enemies.”

Pavlović noted, connecting Yasuke’s direct approach with his own defensive prowess.

Ad

But the reel wasn’t just about the players — it also gave a deeper look into the gameplay mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Yasuke’s combat style is more brutal and straightforward, rewarding strength and resilience. Naoe’s style focuses on quick, precise movements, allowing for non-lethal takedowns and versatile assassinations from different positions.

“Like the ninja, more control. I wait for the right moment.”

Tijjani Reijnders said, when asked whether he moves fast like a shinobi or hits hard as a samurai. On the other hand, when asked, Warren Bondo, the French midfielder, was much more into the strength of the samurai, Yasuke.

Ad

Also read: Naoe vs Yasuke: Who should you play as in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Joao Felix, however, got an interesting question. When asked whether he’d celebrate like a ninja or a samurai, he said:

Depends on the moment, the game, or the goal.”

Tijjani Reijnders and Warren Bondo on the reel for AC Shadows (Image via Instagram/@assassinscreed)

The players were then asked a rapid-fire round of choice-based questions. The questions here focused on how AC Shadows and AC Milan share the same color and the size of their fanbase. One of the funny questions, however, was which of the ACs has an assassin.

Ad

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows”

Bondo, laughed as he answered the question.

AC Shadows has a "Very Positive" review on Steam. The game is set in Japan during the late Sengoku period, a time of war and political change. The open world is packed with detailed locations like temples, castles, and hidden paths for parkour.

Also read: Who voiced Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Just like in football, success in Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t just about speed or power — it’s about knowing when to make your move. Whether you choose Naoe’s stealth or Yasuke’s strength, the game gives you the freedom to play your way.

Ad

Check out our other Assassin's Creed Shadows guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.