aceu Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Brandon "aceu" Winn is an ex-professional Apex Legends player, who is currently focused on content creation and streaming. aceu made his name within the Apex Legends community primarily because of his flashy playstyle, impressive mechanical movement, and aiming skills. Although he rose to fame playing Counter-Strike and Apex, aceu now actively streams his progress across multiple competitive games, including titles such as Valorant and The Finals.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of all his preferred key binds, configurations, and in-game settings for Apex Legends. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Everything to know about aceu's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Ever since NRG's departure from the Apex Legends competitive scene, aceu has been pursuing his goals of content creation and streaming while being signed to Sentinels. Despite retiring from the professional Apex scene for the better part of three years and more, ace often finds himself meddling in the evergreen battlegrounds of Apex.

For a glance at all his in-game settings and configurations, check the list below.

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.77

0.77 eDPI: 1232

1232 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Mouse wheel down

: Mouse wheel down Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Y/Z

: Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : Mouse Wheel Button

: Mouse Wheel Button Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Normal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled

Disabled Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Insane (8GB VRAM)

Insane (8GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium

Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Controller: Dualshock 5 Controller

Dualshock 5 Controller Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft

Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft Earphones: Apple EarPods (Wired)

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900K Graphics Card: MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio

MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio RAM: 32GB

Graphics Card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 65%

Streaming Setup

Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody

Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B Arm: Rode PSA1

Rode PSA1 Web camera: SONY A7 III

SONY A7 III Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR

