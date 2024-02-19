aceu Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Brandon "aceu" Winn is an ex-professional Apex Legends player, who is currently focused on content creation and streaming. aceu made his name within the Apex Legends community primarily because of his flashy playstyle, impressive mechanical movement, and aiming skills. Although he rose to fame playing Counter-Strike and Apex, aceu now actively streams his progress across multiple competitive games, including titles such as Valorant and The Finals.
This article will provide a comprehensive list of all his preferred key binds, configurations, and in-game settings for Apex Legends. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.
Everything to know about aceu's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Ever since NRG's departure from the Apex Legends competitive scene, aceu has been pursuing his goals of content creation and streaming while being signed to Sentinels. Despite retiring from the professional Apex scene for the better part of three years and more, ace often finds himself meddling in the evergreen battlegrounds of Apex.
For a glance at all his in-game settings and configurations, check the list below.
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.77
- eDPI: 1232
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse wheel down
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: Mouse Wheel Button
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Normal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Insane (8GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight X Medium
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Controller: Dualshock 5 Controller
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu Soft
- Earphones: Apple EarPods (Wired)
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-14900K
- Graphics Card: MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio
- RAM: 32GB
Graphics Card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 65%
Streaming Setup
- Chair: Logitech G x Herman Miller Embody
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Web camera: SONY A7 III
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR
