Adin Ross' 5 most controversial livestream moments of 2024 so far

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has quickly risen the ranks to become among the most popular faces within the online community. In Kick alone, he has over a million followers, making him the only streamer there with over a million. Being a heavyweight in the streaming scene also means another thing - Adin has been embroiled in a lot of controversies.

Recent reports have claimed that the streamer may be taking a hiatus or even retiring from streaming. Only time will tell if he will indeed be away from the content creation scene for a prolonged period.

Keeping that in mind, let's look at the five biggest controversies from Adin Ross' streams in 2024.

Exploring the five biggest Adin Ross controversies from his Kick streams

1) Playboi Carti leaves the stream early

Playboi Carti leaves stream only after a few minutes (Image via Kick)

On February 5, 2024, Adin Ross was prepared for one of his biggest collaborations to date. He revealed plans to host the renowned rapper Playboi Carti. Initially, there were doubts about Carti's arrival. However, when he finally did show up, things didn't go as smoothly as anticipated.

Initially, the streamer handed him a bag filled with cash as part of his promise to pay $2 million. However, mere minutes after receiving the money, the rapper announced that he needed to rush back to his studio. He barely engaged in conversation with the streamer before departing.

Naturally, this upset the streamer. Later it was reported that there was a confrontation between Adin's team and the rapper's team outside Adin's house. This was sparked by the streamer's team's refusal to pay the entire amount promised.

2) 21 Savage's alleged scam

On February 2, Adin Ross invited the popular rapper 21 Savage to his house for a stream. While both seemed to be on good terms, towards the end of the stream, they decided to make a wager on a card game. The aim was to select the higher-value card from a randomly shuffled deck.

While Adin was momentarily distracted, the rapper used a marked card from the deck, which happened to be a higher-value card. This was caught on camera when one of 21 Savage's staff pointed out the card while Adin wasn't looking.

While Adin initially didn't realize what had transpired and believed he had lost the wager and $250K, later his viewers informed him of the trick. After Adin confronted the rapper about the incident, 21 Savage appeared dismissive before promptly leaving Adin's house.

3) Beef with KSI and Misfits Boxing

Adid went hammer and tong with KSI (Image via Instagram)

Adin Ross found himself embroiled in a period of conflict with fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer JJ "KSI" and his promotion, Misfits Boxing. The drama happened when Adin said that he was going to host a boxing livestream featuring DeenTheGreat, who was under contract with KSI's promotions.

After some back and forth, KSI and Misfits Boxing decided to send a legal notice to Adin. Later reports indicated that the Miami Boxing Commission refused to grant permission for Adin to host the fight due to the streamer's event not being sanctioned.

Eventually, Adin wasn't able to host the boxing fight between DeenTheGreat and Adam Saleh. He has yet to host another one of his boxing livestreams since the controversy.

4) Leaks Andrew Tate's information

Another controversy surrounding Adin Ross' stream emerged when, in March 2024, he disclosed that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate had invited him to collaborate in Romania. However, he also alleged that Tate was planning to flee Romania to the US (despite being not allowed to leave the country).

On March 12, just days after Adin's infamous comments on his stream, both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested (and later released). Reports suggested that Adin's brazen comments may have influenced authorities to take legal action.

While it's not clear if Adin's comments indeed provoked the arrest by the Romanian authorities, he did end up apologizing to Tate in a subsequent stream in March.

5) Reveals his boxing event may have caused brain damage

Adin reveals his promotion being reprimanded by the Miami Boxing Commission (Image via Instagram)

During a stream on April 5, 2024, Adin Ross disclosed that his amateur boxing promotion, Brand Risk Promotion, had received a warning from the Miami Boxing Commission and was prohibited from hosting unsanctioned boxing matches.

Adin, in particular, faced backlash from the community after he dismissively referenced one of his boxers allegedly complaining about a brain injury. This action was perceived as Adin trying to disregard health and safety regulations.

A day later, Adin posted a short video on his social media, clarifying that he was joking when he mentioned someone suffering an injury. However, he did express plans to move to other combat sports such as kickboxing or MMA.

