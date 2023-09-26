5 most aesthetic vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 introduced an impressive lineup of new vehicles. These cars are essential tools in the game, useful for getting around the city and engaging in vehicular combats. The title has always been known for its creative and beautiful vehicles, and players need to choose from these cars to aid their progression through the game.

While function should always precede style when choosing your in-game vehicle, the constant chaos of Night City sometimes just makes you want to cruise through its neon-lit streets in a sleek and luxurious car. From limousine-like vehicles to durable armored trucks, here are the five most aesthetic cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Green Villefort Alvarado and other aesthetic cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Purple Quadra

The Purple Quadra is one of the most beautiful cars released in the update (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Purple Quadra is one of the newest vehicles introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This muscular automobile boasts a commanding presence and appearance, featuring a vibrant royal purple color and a prominent front grille that's intentionally left uncovered. It is a vehicle that not only looks powerful but also exudes a sense of style.

While details about how to get the Purple Quadra are still unknown, it's most likely to be obtained from in-game missions.

2) Quadra Sport R-7

Score this red vehicle by pre-ordering the DLC (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you're looking for a car that combines speed and style seamlessly, the Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante is the top choice in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 update.

This impressive vehicle comes in a vibrant red color and is available if you were able to pre-order the game's DLC. For those who weren't able to pre-order the expansion, this car will remain accessible, although they may need to put in some additional effort to discover it.

With its glossy red exterior, intricate metal details, and a visible engine, the Vigilante is one of the most visually distinctive cars in the game. It's a ride that will surely turn heads, capturing the attention of both Night City's residents and car enthusiasts among the player base.

3) Armored Military SUV

The Armored Military SUV is suitable for those seeking durability and style (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This Armored Military SUV is suited for those looking for both durability and style. It si immediately noticeable due to its sturdy build, reinforced armor, what seems to be bulletproof windows, and a range of notable modifications.

Interestingly, the eye-catching neon yellow decal on the vehicle's side might unintentionally suggest its true ownership, possibly linking it to the Barghest faction. This implies that players may need to undertake a challenging task to acquire this vehicle from the militia force of Dogtown. This makes the SUV a highly sought-after and potentially high-risk acquisition.

4) Green Villefort Alvarado

The Green Villafort Alvarado is a limousine-like vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In the hidden depths of Night City's underground world, the Alvarado is a symbol of extreme luxury. Players exploring the Phantom Liberty expansion will have the opportunity to obtain a new vehicle that embodies luxury with this Green Villefort Alvarado.

This long, boxy, limousine-like, lime-green marvel shares the design with the Villefort Alvarado, one of the most luxurious vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. Just like its predecessor, this new vehicle is designed to stand out on the streets and is sure to catch everyone's eye as it cruises through the streets of Night City.

5) Makigai Mini Car

The Makigai Mini Car is a new vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 reimagines the typical small car by introducing the Makigai model. This vehicle is a clever blend of small, space-efficient cars and the power of larger, bulkier vehicles.

Essentially, the Makigai is a compact yet strong fusion, resembling a mini-truck that combines fierceness with speed. This unique hybrid vehicle combines the features of a small, two-door frame, a compact cargo bed, and oversized wheels that give it a certain height to make up for its small size. Its cream and maroon color scheme is perfect for those who dig the minimalistic style.