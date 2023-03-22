All Action Figure locations guide in week 4 of Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023) 

Bungie has unlocked Destiny 2 Lightfall's final three collectibles, allowing everyone to obtain the pieces of Action Figures for the "They're Not Dolls" triumph. These are similar to the Moths from Savathun's Throne World in The Witch Queen expansion, which is directly tied to its seal.

The final three Figurines are within the Typhon Imperator, Radiosonde, and Strider's Gate.

Those who haven't collected the first three weeks' worth of Action Figures are recommended to gather them before heading in for this week's triumph.

How to acquire Week 4 Action Figures in Destiny 2 for They're not Dolls triumph (2023)

1) Typhon Imperator

Typhon Imperator is in the exact location of the "Downfall" mission of the Lightfall campaign. Players can locate the entrance from Ahimsa Park, located geographically on the northeastern part of the map. The image below might provide a clearer idea of where to find the entrance.

Entrance to Calus' ship (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon entering, follow the usual route to the "Darkness plate" location, as you will eventually come across a set of stairs and a Darkness portal, as shown in the image below.

Darkness portal (Image via Bungie)

Upon entering the arena, head to your immediate right to inspect the shelf. Upon interacting, follow the Vex oracles as they spawn throughout the region.

Collecting the final oracle will spawn the Action Figure near the colossal doorway. This image will clear any confusion regarding the oracles generated in the room.

Oracle spawning for the puzzle (Image via Destiny 2)

To obtain the triumph, head to Strider's Gate room with the gym equipment and place the Action Figure shown via a waypoint.

2) Radiosonde

The location within the Radiosonde is the same as "Breakneck" from the Lightfall campaign. Players can spawn at the Liming Harbor waypoint and enter the area through the small space shown in the image below.

Entrance to Radiosonde (Image via Destiny 2)

Keep going until you come across the final Hydra boss room and interact with the console, as shown in the image below.

Console for activating the puzzle (Image via Destiny 2)

Turn around and look for eight round objects alongside a pattern on the wall. You will need to shoot these objects in a specific pattern.

Eight round objects as mentioned in the article (Image via Destiny 2)

One way to do this is by setting the number on these objects in the following manner:

1 2 3 4

5 6 7 8

Then, shoot all of them in the following order:

6 8 4 5 2 7 3 1.

The Action figure will become available with a message in the screen's bottom-left corner saying, "A secret has been revealed."

3) Striders' Gate

Gaming machine to unlock the shooting range (Image via Destiny 2)

Head to Striders' Gate waypoint, jump down, and enter the room where you usually place the Action Figures. Walk towards one of the consoles beside the gym equipment, and you will be teleported to a shooting gallery. It would help if you used long-range primary weapons here, such as Scout, Pulse, or Auto Rifle.

You will have a specific time limit under which all marks must be shot. The timer can be reset by shooting Vex nodes that appear randomly within the arena. The "They're Not Dolls" triumph will unlock upon placing all nine Figurines.

