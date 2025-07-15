All Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a composed and graceful Umamusume with a strong feeling of responsibility. She excels in both the Leader and Runner positions, earning an "A" in each. As her trainer, your objective is to help her progress from her debut to the URA Finals by making the right training and story decisions.

Throughout her development, you will experience story events in which your decisions directly impact her numbers, mood, energy, and available skills. Making the right call in these events can largely influence her performance.

This guide covers all of Air Groove’s event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Here are all the key events, their available choices, and what each outcome gives you:

Empress and Monarch

Air Groove contemplates her image as both a graceful Empress and a bold leader.

Top option: +10 Power

Bottom option: +10 Wisdom

Operation: Flowerbed

Air Groove gets caught up in trying to beautify her surroundings.

Top option: +5 Wisdom and +5 Energy

Bottom option: -10 Energy, +10 Speed, and +10 Power

Empress and Emperor

While watching a race, Air Groove gets inspired to challenge herself further.

Top option: Homestretch Haste skill hint +1

Bottom option: +1 Mood and +15 Skill Points

Seize Her

A chance to test her limits appears.

Top option: +10 Energy

Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Speed

Take Good Care of Your Tail

A lighthearted moment about self-care turns into a focused discussion.

Top option: +10 Energy

Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Power

Suggestion Box of Freedom

Air Groove is asked for her input on school activities.

Top option: +10 Energy

Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Wisdom

A Taste of Effort

Air Groove pushes herself to achieve more.

Top option: +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points

Bottom option: This is either:

+30 Energy and +10 Skill Points

Or: +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, -5 Speed, +5 Power, and gain the Slow Metabolism negative status

Selecting the top option guarantees a safe and solid bonus. The bottom option is risky and not always worth it.

Guidepost

She reflects on her progress and goals.

Top option: +20 Speed and a chance to get Hot Topic status

Bottom option: +20 Power and a chance to get Hot Topic status

A Beautiful Stress Relief Method

Air Groove explores different ways to unwind.

Top option: +20 Stamina

Bottom option: +20 Guts

Flowers for You

While appreciating a bouquet, Air Groove finds unexpected inspiration.

Top option: +20 Wisdom

Bottom option: +20 Speed

Date events with choices

Once you've gathered enough fans, you’ll unlock the rest date events with Air Groove. Choose wisely for extra stat boosts.

A Little Encounter

You run into Air Groove on a quiet day.

Top option: +10 Wisdom

Bottom option: +10 Guts

Sweet Potato Cake

You go to a café with her and share a bite.

Top option: +10 Power

Bottom option: +10 Stamina

Imprinted Memories

A nostalgic moment triggers different reactions.

Top option: +10 Speed

Middle option: +10 Power

Bottom option: +10 Stamina

A Blinking Light Means Stop

A traffic light sparks a deeper conversation.

Top option: +10 Wisdom

Bottom option: +10 Power

Smoldering Silently

Air Groove quietly reflects on her own strength.

Top option: +10 Stamina

Bottom option: +10 Speed

That concludes our guide on all Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Choose the options that match your stat goals and race plan, and she’ll carry herself to the URA Finals with poise and power.

