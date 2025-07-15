All Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Air Groove in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a composed and graceful Umamusume with a strong feeling of responsibility. She excels in both the Leader and Runner positions, earning an "A" in each. As her trainer, your objective is to help her progress from her debut to the URA Finals by making the right training and story decisions.
Throughout her development, you will experience story events in which your decisions directly impact her numbers, mood, energy, and available skills. Making the right call in these events can largely influence her performance.
This guide covers all of Air Groove’s event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Here are all the key events, their available choices, and what each outcome gives you:
Empress and Monarch
Air Groove contemplates her image as both a graceful Empress and a bold leader.
Top option: +10 Power
Bottom option: +10 Wisdom
Operation: Flowerbed
Air Groove gets caught up in trying to beautify her surroundings.
Top option: +5 Wisdom and +5 Energy
Bottom option: -10 Energy, +10 Speed, and +10 Power
Empress and Emperor
While watching a race, Air Groove gets inspired to challenge herself further.
Top option: Homestretch Haste skill hint +1
Bottom option: +1 Mood and +15 Skill Points
Seize Her
A chance to test her limits appears.
Top option: +10 Energy
Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Speed
Take Good Care of Your Tail
A lighthearted moment about self-care turns into a focused discussion.
Top option: +10 Energy
Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Power
Suggestion Box of Freedom
Air Groove is asked for her input on school activities.
Top option: +10 Energy
Bottom option: -10 Energy, +1 Mood, and +10 Wisdom
A Taste of Effort
Air Groove pushes herself to achieve more.
Top option: +10 Energy and +5 Skill Points
Bottom option: This is either:
- +30 Energy and +10 Skill Points
- Or: +30 Energy, +10 Skill Points, -5 Speed, +5 Power, and gain the Slow Metabolism negative status
Selecting the top option guarantees a safe and solid bonus. The bottom option is risky and not always worth it.
Guidepost
She reflects on her progress and goals.
Top option: +20 Speed and a chance to get Hot Topic status
Bottom option: +20 Power and a chance to get Hot Topic status
A Beautiful Stress Relief Method
Air Groove explores different ways to unwind.
Top option: +20 Stamina
Bottom option: +20 Guts
Flowers for You
While appreciating a bouquet, Air Groove finds unexpected inspiration.
Top option: +20 Wisdom
Bottom option: +20 Speed
Date events with choices
Once you've gathered enough fans, you’ll unlock the rest date events with Air Groove. Choose wisely for extra stat boosts.
A Little Encounter
You run into Air Groove on a quiet day.
Top option: +10 Wisdom
Bottom option: +10 Guts
Sweet Potato Cake
You go to a café with her and share a bite.
Top option: +10 Power
Bottom option: +10 Stamina
Imprinted Memories
A nostalgic moment triggers different reactions.
Top option: +10 Speed
Middle option: +10 Power
Bottom option: +10 Stamina
A Blinking Light Means Stop
A traffic light sparks a deeper conversation.
Top option: +10 Wisdom
Bottom option: +10 Power
Smoldering Silently
Air Groove quietly reflects on her own strength.
Top option: +10 Stamina
Bottom option: +10 Speed
That concludes our guide on all Air Groove event choices and their effects in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Choose the options that match your stat goals and race plan, and she’ll carry herself to the URA Finals with poise and power.
