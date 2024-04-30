All your favorite characters have some cool-looking alternative looks in The Witcher 3. This title has been out for almost a decade now, so seeing the characters wearing the same old clothes can get a little boring. The alternative looks that have made their way into the game are definitely a welcome addition, to say the least.

However, some alternative looks are much better than others. Today, we will rank all alternative looks in The Witcher 3.

Here are all Alternative Looks in The Witcher 3, ranked

9) Triss Merigold's alternative look

Triss's alternate look seems impractical (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

Triss's alternative look is a bit too impractical, which is why it's ranked the lowest. She is a sorceress who is always ready for battle, so it doesn't make a lot of sense for her to wear a dress that drags behind her.

The developers have also done a little bit of fan service with this look, which might prompt some players to romance Triss in The Witcher 3. However, there are definitely better alternative looks in The Witcher 3.

8) Dandelion's alternative look

Dandelion's alternative look makes him seem a bit too simple (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/LunarGaming Guides)

Dandelion is a bard. He sings, he tells tales, and very often, he lies. Above all, Dandelion is a colorful character who is always getting himself into tricky situations. While Dandelion is colorful, his outfit sure isn't. The main turquoise theme seems off and the accents don't blend. Moreover, this alternative look removes Dandelion's beard and his fun hair.

His fun scarf and hat that has a feather embedded could've been used here to make this seem better. However, as things stand, Dandelion looks too plain to be the bard we know him as. This makes it one of the worse-looking alternative looks in The Witcher 3.

7) Cirilla

Cirilla's gotten some extra armor with her alternative look (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

Ciri's original look is iconic to the Witcher 3 community, so it must've been difficult for the developers to figure out her alternative look. However, they've done a fine job with this one, and it even seems more practical than the original. The original armor saw Cirilla don a white shirt, but this replaces that with chainmail, which would be a lot more helpful in a fight.

There's some armor that has also been added to Ciri's trousers which makes her look more prepared for a fight. Since Cirilla is on the run and needs to be ready for the wild hunt at all times, the extra armor on this makes it look like it was actually designed for the story. The red top, black bracers, leather pants, and the blue accent on the Chainmail work very well on Ciri making this one of the better alternative looks in The Witcher 3.

6) Geralt with Nilfgaardian Armor

Nilfgaardian armor can seem a bit out of place on Geralt (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

The Nilfgaardian armor set has some pretty decent stats, but there are much better alternative looks available for Geralt. While the armor itself isn't too bad, it looks way too chunky for the Blutcher of Blaviken. The inconsistent proportions make it a little tough on the eyes. Moreover, it also ruins immersion to see Geralt flying around in combat while wearing such a chunky piece of armor.

This just doesn't work as well as the other alternative looks in The Witcher 3, but you should don this set if you want a good armor rating.

5) Geralt's Temerian Set

Geralt and Roach in Temerian armor (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/CJake3)

The Temerian set makes Geralt look like one of Vernon Roche's lackeys, which is a good thing since the Witcher 3 community loves Roche. The armor is simple, and that's what makes it better than the Nilfgaardian set. Moreover, the blue stripes running across both Geralt and Roach tie the whole thing together pretty well.

4) Geralt's Forgotten Wolf School Gear

Geralt has some of the best alternative looks in The Witcher 3 (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/MrHulthen)

Henry Cavill's depiction of Geralt was so good that the developers added his armor from the series to the game. The Forgotten Wolf School gear feels like something that was made for Geralt. He can be seen donning black leather pants along with a black armor up top. His top piece is decorated in silver dots of metal which makes it pop even more.

Finally, the huge shoulder pads complete the fit, and Geralt comes out looking like a total warrior and badass. While this armor set is one of the best, there are still better alternative looks in The Witcher 3 for Geralt.

3) Geralt's Wolf School Gear

Geralt's Wolf school gear is one of the best alternative looks in The Witcher 3 (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/Neon Knight)

Geralt hails from Kaer Morhen, the Witcher school of the Wolf, so it makes perfect sense that the Wolf School's gear fits him so well. The red top and trousers paired with the shiny silver armor secured with leather straps make Geralt look like invincible. Moreover, the armor gains even more metal after you upgrade it and it ends up looking shinier and better than ever.

All of this makes Geralt's Wolf school gear one of the top alternative looks in The Witcher 3.

2) Yennefer's Alternative Look

Yennefer's alternative look seems like something she'd actually wear (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/Running Sky)

You will never see Yennefer not wearing a dark shade during your time with this title. This is also the case with her alternative look. She wears a drop-shoulder tunic-type cloth, her sleeves are decorated with feathers which adds just enough color to make the other things pop. Finally, the black scarf and gloves tie it all together to create an amazing look for Yennefer of Vengerburg. Out of the three main female characters, Yennefer's alternative look is easily the best.

1) Geralt's Skellige Armor

Geralt's Skellige armor makes him look battle-ready (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/xLetalis)

Out of all the alternative looks in The Witcher 3, Geralt in his Skellige armor stands out. This seems like a battle-ready armor that fits The Witcher perfectly. The gold accent on his bracers and shoulder pads looks elegant. Moreover, the maroon and green are an odd yet amazing color combination. Also, the fur around the collar of this set looks perfect on the White Wolf.

This armor definitely has a lot of style and just makes Geralt look like a force to be reckoned with, so it easily takes the top spot on our list of best alternative looks in the Witcher 3.

