A total of 30 Anarch Tags can be found in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Anarch Tags are graffiti located in various secret areas of the map. As you approach them, your crosshair will glow, indicating a collectible nearby. Upon collecting all of them, you will receive the Clean Up the Streets trophy achievement.
Make sure to gather every Anarch Tag before starting the main quest "Coursing of the Rats." Once you enter Weaver Tower during this mission, you won’t be able to leave until the story concludes.
This article highlights all Anarch Tag locations in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2: All Anarch Tag locations
1) Near Haven and St. Stephens
It is located between the Haven and St. Stephens. As you arrive at the location, you will find a car with its lights on. Next to the vehicle, you can spot the Anarch Tag just beside the Air duct.
2) Northwest of Hole in the Wall
Reach Northwest of Hole in the Wall, close to the Glacier Hotel. While exploring the area, you’ll notice a graffiti-covered wall that’s your cue. Climb up the wall first, then use the nearby pipe to reach the upper level. Once you’re on top, make your way across the roof, and you’ll spot the Anarch Tag painted on the wall waiting to be collected.
3) Near Hole in the Wall
You can find this one toward the southern end of the Hole in the Wall area, close to the red bar sign. Look around for a pipe you can climb, head up to the upper level, and upon reaching the top, you will spot the Anarch Tag there.
4) Northeast of Hole in the Wall
Reach towards the Northeast of the Hole in the Wall area, where you will find the “Herbal Supplement” signboard. Just opposite, you will find a pipe to climb above and then up the opposite side stairs to eventually reach the top. Once there, you will find the collectible on the wall.
5) South of Aurora Pawn
As you reach towards the southern end of Aurora Pawn, you will spot a truck parked nearby. Just behind it, there’s an air duct you can climb onto. Use it to reach the upper level, then look for a pipe to climb even higher. Once you get to the rooftop, turn to your right to spot the Anarch Tag painted on the wall.
6) Behind Macom Bar
Behind the Macom Bar area, you will find a long air duct running along the wall. Climb onto it to reach the rooftop, then jump across and grab the nearby pipe to climb even higher onto the next section of the building. Once you’re up there, move toward the edge of the roof and drop down onto the next building. From that spot, you will easily spot the Anarch Tag painted on the wall.
7) East of Glacier Hotel
Once you reach the area, you will locate some tracks that you can climb. Grab the wall and try to reach the upper section of the attached building. From there, you will find a long Air Duct that can be used to access the rooftop. As you are there, go straight and you will spot the collectible in a concrete nook.
8) Behind the pink Our Little Secret building
Behind the pink Our Little Secret building, you will find a pipe running up the wall. Climb it, then jump across to the nearby air duct. Keep making your way up until you reach the rooftop. Once you’re at the top, walk toward the edge of the roof. You will see the Anarch Tag on the wall of the building across from you.
9) Northwest of Atrium
In the Northwest of Atrium, you will find it high up on the building, located right in the center of the block. Check the eastern side of the structure, that’s where the tag is placed.
10) South of Weaver Tower
Right across the Atrium, you will spot a building. Climb on that to reach the rooftop, where you will find the Anarch Tag.
11) West of Weaver Tower
Head just west of Weaver Tower, and you will notice an air duct that leads to the top of a nearby building. From there, jump across to the next rooftop, and then glide from the edge toward the Weaver Tower wing. Once you land, look around the wall. There you will find the collectible.
12) Northeast of St. Stephens
As you head toward the Rustline Hotel, you will spot an allay just across from two stores. Nearby, there’s a track, and right opposite to it, you will see an air duct that you can climb to reach the rooftop. From the edge of the building, drop down carefully, and you will find the collectible waiting below.
13) Near Wake The Death
Climb onto the bus, then jump onto the ledge of the Wake The Death building. From there, walk around the ledge, and you will find the collectible there on the wall just opposite the Hotel Sunrise building.
14) North of Auto Repair
Towards the north of the Auto Repair building, you will find an AC and a long air duct to climb up to the top. Once you reach there, you will find the Anarch Tag.
15) Near Auto Repair
Climb the Auto Repair building to reach the top. There you will find the Anarch Tag on the long balcony.
16) Southeast of The Dutchman
Climb the building near the southeast of The Dutchman to spot the collectible.
17) Southeast of The Dutchman
From the same location where you spot the previous collectible, jump onto the opposite side building and reach the roof. From the edge of the building, jump down to the next small apartment. There you will spot the Anarch Tag.
18) Near Aurora Pawn
When you arrive in the area, look for the building directly across from the 93.9 STR FM building. Climb your way up to the top to find the Anarch Tag.
19) Opposite of the Stock House signboard
Opposite the "Stock House" signboard near the dustbins, you will find a track. Climb on and look a bit higher to spot the Anarch Tag.
20) In the Tacoma building
Climb up the Tacoma building to spot the collectible placed on a chimney.
21) Close to The Dutchman
Climb onto the van and reach the rooftop to get the collectible.
22) Northern side of the map near the Police Station
Beside the street lamp, you will find an air duct leading to the roof. Go straight and you will find the collectible.
23) Northern side of the map near the coffee shop
Head to the coffee shop, then use the nearby pipes and stairs to climb up. Once you reach the upper level, you will spot the Anarch Tag.
24) North of Haven
Reach the location as shown in the image above. From there, climb the building to spot the Anarch Tag.
25) Beside Haven
Head into the alley and take a left to see a red building. Climb up the building, then keep moving across the different sections until you reach the rooftop. Once you’re at the top, look for the Anarch Tag painted on the chimney.
26) East of Haven
As you arrive at the location on the map, climb the building and reach the rooftop. From there, jump onto the window of the next building and climb up to spot the collectible.
27) Near Police Station
With the help of the pipeline, climb above to reach the roof of the building just beside the parking lot. There you will find the Anarch Tag just under the glowing display.
28) East of the Conservatory
Reach the location, and you will locate a fountain. Directly across from it, there’s a small hut. Check the wall of that hut, and you will find the Anarch Tag there.
29) East of the Conservatory
From the same location, you will find a stone statue featuring the Anarch Tag.
30) North East of the Conservatory
Reach the location to find a house, in front of which lies the collectible.
