All Apex Legends characters and their Voice Actors

A number of iconic voice actors have been part of Apex Legends's legendary roster. While some have often been in the limelight across different games, others, have not that much. It is natural for players to wonder about the faces behind the people who have voiced their favorite characters.

With a span of four years and consistent addition of new Legends in-game, the list of up-and-coming voice actors in Apex Legends is ever-growing.

Recently, Season 17 saw the launch of Fuse's heirloom, and fans are at peak happiness. This Season has undoubtedly seen the rise of a very competitive Ranked experience, ensuring players that their grind to become the best proves to be worth it.

Furthermore, the recent Harbingers Event has seen incredible success, and overall, it would be a shame to not commend Respawn Entertainment for their continued interest in developing the game and offering players the best experience possible.

Voice Actors and their roles in Apex Legends

Here is a list of all the main characters from Apex Legends as well as their respective voice actors till Season 17:

Announcer : Zehra Fazal

: Zehra Fazal Ash : Anna Campbell

: Anna Campbell Bangalore : Erica Luttrell

: Erica Luttrell Ballistic : Robin Atkin Downes

: Robin Atkin Downes Bloodhound : Allegra Clark

: Allegra Clark Newcastle : Gabe Kunda

: Gabe Kunda Octane : Nicolas Roye

: Nicolas Roye Crypto : Johnny Young

: Johnny Young Fuse : Ben Prendergast

: Ben Prendergast Gibraltar : Branscombe Richmond

: Branscombe Richmond Horizon : Elle Newlands

: Elle Newlands Lifeline : Mela Lee

: Mela Lee Loba : Fryda Wolff

: Fryda Wolff Catalyst : Meli Grant

: Meli Grant Caustic : JB Blanc

: JB Blanc Mad Maggie : Nicola Kawana

: Nicola Kawana Mirage : Roger Craig Smith

: Roger Craig Smith Wraith : Shantel VanSanten

: Shantel VanSanten Valkyrie : Erika Ishii

: Erika Ishii Pathfinder : Chris Edgerly

: Chris Edgerly Rampart : Anjali Bhimani

: Anjali Bhimani Seer : Iké Amadi

: Iké Amadi Wattson : Justine Huxley

: Justine Huxley Revenant : Darin De Paul

: Darin De Paul Vantage: Natalie Canizares

With almost every new Season introducing a brand-new Legend, we are sure that this list will be ever-growing.

Overwatch 2 fans have surely noticed a familiar face in the roster. Popular voice actress Anjali Bhimani has also voiced many other characters in notable games, such as Symettra in Overwatch 2, Yasmin Chowdhury in Fallout 76: Steel Dawn, and more.

Titanfall players have also noticed the return of Anna Campbell to the voice-acting cast posing as Ash. The latter had been a core part of Titanfall's lore and has made her way into the Apex games during Season 11.

Erica Luttrell is yet another infamous voice actress. She has been part of extremely popular titles such as The Last of Us: Part II, CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Star Wars: Squadrons, and many more.

Apex Legends has been a growing force, and its ever-growing nature has undoubtedly retained its loyal player base, and naturally, attracted a whole new one.

Even after four years, the game remains fresh and is one of the most popular titles in the Battle Royale genre.

