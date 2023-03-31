5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to pair with Symmetra

Overwatch 2 provides a variety of unique ways for players to dovetail with each other and showcase the exceptional potential of all the heroes on their roster. As an architect for Vishkar Corp., Symmetra wields the power to harness and weave hard light. She’s a mighty hero on the Damage roster. Armed with three sentry turrets, her Photon Projector, and Teleporter, Symmetra excels in taking the fight up into the enemy’s personal space.

That said, this article will focus on unearthing the best duos for Symmetra, a fascinating and devastating hero in Overwatch 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Symmetra: Reinhardt, Reaper, and more

Although once a Support hero in Overwatch, Symmetra transitioned to a Damage hero in Overwatch 2. Wielding the power to alter and weave light, Symmetra can carry fights using her Photon weapons. Her Photon Projector is a deadly primary weapon to face. The damage it inflicts increases significantly as it constantly beams into enemies.

Symmetra can place three Sentry Turrets, each attaching to any surface in the game. These turrets deal significant damage to anyone that trespasses into their range. Besides their obvious damage-dealing capabilities, they act as great zoning tools that stagger the enemy team.

Teleporter lets Symmetra create a quick access point for her and her team to get from point A to B. Teleporter has a lot of utilization, often being the playmaking and enabling ability that makes Symmetra such a great pick.

With her ultimate, Photon Barrier, Symmetra constructs a giant shield stretching across the entirety of the map with an incredible health of 5000 hp. It can also pass through, dissecting buildings and running through walls.

Here's a look at the top five heroes that pair with Symmetra the best:

1) Reinhardt

Being one of the tankiest heroes in Overwatch 2’s roster, Reinhardt’s shield and frontline playstyle provide great compatibility with Symmetra. Sitting safely behind his shield, she can charge her Photon Projector and deal a ton of damage.

Her teleporter allows both her tank and herself to quickly gain high ground or reposition to safety whenever required. It also encourages the team to commit to aggressively playing off the cooldowns.

2) Sigma

Sigma, though a great tank, lacks mobility by a huge margin in Overwatch 2. With the help of Symmetra’s Teleporter, Sigma gets access to whole new terrains that were never in play for him. The Symettra-Sigma aggressor duo is extremely scary to face. Both of them pack extremely powerful weapons and abilities that help them battle enemies without breaking a sweat.

Furthermore, Symmetra can use her ultimate, Photon Barrier to shield Sigma from any incoming damage when he uses his Gravitic Flux.

3) Reaper

Mostly suitable for Control maps in Overwatch 2, Reaper and Symmetra could be literal hell to deal with. Both packing extremely powerful short-range weaponry and abilities, the duo can deal extreme amounts of damage from the right distance.

The common belief is that Symmetra and Reaper are both rendered useless from range. Though true, proficient players can make use of their mobility abilities, such as Teleportation and Shadow Step to close the distance between these heroes and their enemies and wreak havoc on the battlefield.

4) Mercy

Mercy is a great hero in Overwatch 2’s Support roster. Though often paired with hit-scan heroes, this unconventional duo can make great use of their kits and make the enemy team miserable.

The duo shines on Control maps, which are usually close-range maps. Symmetra’s entire kit, if used correctly, puts a dent through the enemy's defenses. And with Mercy providing a constant stream of healing as well as the 30% damage buffs to her, she possesses the potential to seamlessly wipe out enemies.

5) Genji

Genji’s versatility makes him a great candidate to duo with Symmetra. Besides his exceptional damage-dealing capabilities, Genji is great at repositioning himself because of his superb mobility. This allows him to often open up angles, deal a little damage and be very pesky.

Symmetra dovetails with Genji by cleaning up behind him. Her teleporter allows her to quickly switch positions, deploy her turrets for maximum damage output and eliminate enemies wounded by Genji.

The effectiveness of this duo is entirely dependent upon one's game nous and mechanical skills.

Symmetra’s transition to a Damage hero from a Support in Overwatch 2 has allowed for extremely creative plays and tactics to be pulled off. Symmetra’s kit is very team dependent, and when used together, it can turn the tides of the game. Players should be creative with Symmetra's abilities and shouldn’t hesitate to make experimental plays paired with the heroes above.

