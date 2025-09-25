The bosses in Silent Hill F will test the skill and nerves of players. From repugnant, overflowing eyes to distorted versions of regular characters, these enemies will leave you frightened of what goes bump in the night. Each creature has been designed to instill panic and will carry a sense of the uncertain.

Ad

That said, here is a list of all bosses in Silent Hill F and their locations.

Note: This article is currently a work in progress, and more information about bosses in Silent Hill F will be available soon.

Listing all bosses in Silent Hill F and their locations

Birthing Monster is one of the bosses in Silent Hill F(Image via KONAMI)

1) Ara-abare – Ebisugaoka

Ad

Trending

The Ara-abare is the first major threat players face, a mass of flesh and flora armed with a winding lasher and a massive blade. This boss appears in Chapter 3 in Ebisugaoka, shortly after escaping the Dark Shrine.

Also read: All Inventory Upgrades locations in Silent Hill F

2) Sakuko-Like Entity – Dark Shrine Corridors

Encountered in Chapter 4, the Sakuko-like Entity takes the form of a shrine maiden but is anything but peaceful. Wielding a club and a sickle, this monster attempts to “purify” Hinako. Players will face it at the Dark Shrine Corridors, marking the climax of that area’s challenges.

Ad

3) Birthing Monster – Dark Shrine Worship Hall

The Birthing Monster is a slow, crawling mass of flesh that constantly spawns additional enemies. First appearing in the Dark Shrine Worship Hall, this boss returns in later areas like the Dark Shrine Main Hall, Iwashimizu, and Shimizu Residence as a regular enemy.

4) Rinko-Like Entity – Dark Shrine Main Hall

Chapter 9 introduces the Rinko-like Entity, a twisted version of Rinko dressed as a shrine priest. Armed with burning chains, it relentlessly hunts Hinako, forcing players to master dodging and positioning. This boss serves as the final encounter of the Dark Shrine Main Hall.

Ad

5) Hinako’s Parents – Shimizu Residence

In Chapter 10, players face the monstrous forms of Hinako’s parents. Contorted and hostile, these bosses reflect Hinako’s traumatic past and appear in the Shimizu Household.

6) Shiromuku – Dark Shrine Final Path

The Shiromuku, a faceless being in Japanese bridal garments, is one of the bosses in Silent Hill F that appears at the Dark Shrine Final Path for players following the default Coming Home to Roost ending.

Ad

Read also: All characters and their voice actors in Silent Hill F

7) Tsukumogami – Dark Shrine Final Path

Hinako in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

For players pursuing the Fox’s Wedding ending, Tsukumogami replaces Shiromuku. This many-armed monster is Hinako’s old partner, Shu, transformed by regret and fear. Its multiple limbs and aggressive patterns demand precise timing and movement, and it also reappears in the game’s true ending.

Ad

8) Shichibi – Dark Shrine Final Path

Shichibi is the Monster Form of the Fox Mask, and the alternate final boss of "The Fox Wets Its Tail" ending. Shichibi can only be fought by dodging the Red Capsule item for healing and obtaining the Unpurified Sacred Sword. Shichibi's assault approach is quick, sneaky, and elusive, just like the kitsunemask.

9) Kyubi – Dark Shrine Final Path

The Kyubi also shows up with the Tsukumogami in the Ebisugaoka in the Silence ending. The remains of the choice made by Hinako’s splitting selves, this boss has the power of the occult tied to fast-paced combat.

Ad

That concludes our list of all bosses in Silent Hill F and their locations. For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, you can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.