All Chapter 3 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong

Keeper’s Shrines in Black Myth Wukong act as checkpoints where you will respawn after getting killed in an encounter. They also let you save progress, craft new weapons and armor, and learn new abilities or skills. Additionally, they act as fast-travel points between any previously visited location.

This guide will list all 21 Chapter 3 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong.

Keeper’s Shrine locations in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong

There are 21 Keeper’s Shrines in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong. They are spread across five areas that you can visit in the third chapter.

Keeper’s Shrines in Snowhill Path

The area consists of two Keeper's Shrines (Image via GameScience)

Frost-Clad: From the starting point of Chapter 3, follow the path out of the cave to find the Frost-Clad Path Shrine next to a tree.

Mirrormere: From Frost-Clad Shrine, keep moving forward on the path till you come across a long stairway leading to a giant gate. Go through the gate, take an immediate left, and follow the path to find a tree. Upon reaching the tree, a small cutscene will trigger, teleporting you to Mirrormere Shrine.

Keeper's Shrines in Pagoda Realm

Defeat Kang-Jin Loong to reach Pagoda Realm (Image via GameScience)

Lower Pagoda: From Mirrormere Shrine, go left to fight the Kang-Jin Loong boss. Defeat him, and you will be teleported to a jail cell. Exit the cell and follow the path to reach the Lower Pagoda Shrine.

Upper Pagoda: Take a left from Lower Pagoda and follow the path till you reach an open jail cell. Enter the cell and climb up the long staircase to reach the second floor. Take a right and go all the way to the end of the path to find another staircase to get to the third floor. Go straight upon reaching the third floor and follow the path to get to the Upper Pagoda Shrine.

Mani Wheel: Follow the path on the left of Upper Pagoda and cross a wooden bridge. Keep going to spot a broken wooden staircase. Climb up the stairs and take a left to find the Mani Wheel Shrine at the end.

Outside The Wheel: Go left from Mani Wheel Shrine to find a colosseum-like arena. Enter the structure to fight Captain Wise-Voice. Defeat the boss and exit the arena to reach Outside the Wheel Shrine.

Snow-Veiled Trail: Follow the main path from Outside The Wheel Shrine till you find a giant staircase. Make your way on top of it to reach the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine.

The Great Pagoda: Take the right path from the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine and go through the wooden bridge. Walk up the mountainside till you reach a giant temple structure. Interact with the door, and you will be teleported to a new area with The Great Pagoda Shrine on your left.

Warding Temple: Teleport to the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine and take the left path. Continue the path and take a right upon the intersection. Take another left and climb up the stairs till you spot the Warding Temple Shrine.

Keeper's Shrine in Bitter Lake

Slide down the mountain to reach the South Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine (Image via GameScience)

Turtle Island: Enter the temple next to the Warding Temple shrine and take the left path. Keep following the snowy path down the mountain to enter a cutscene. After the cutscene ends, take a U-turn to find the Turtle Island Shrine next to a tree.

South Shore of the Bitter Lake: Teleport back to the Warding Temple Shrine and enter the temple again. Take a left and go down the snowy path to find the South Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine.

North Shore of the Bitter Lake: Teleport to Turtle Island to fight the Kang-Jin Star boss in Black Myth Wukong. Defeat the boss and follow the path to the top of the hill. You will easily be able to spot a giant turtle. Talk to the NPC to ride the turtle and reach the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine.

Precept Corridor: Follow the main path from the previous location to find the Precept Corridor Shrine across the wooden bridge.

Keeper's Shrines in Valley of Ecstasy

You must locate the Buddha statues to progress in the Valley of Ecstasy area (Image via GameScience)

Mindfulness Cliff: From the Precept Corridor Shrine, continue on the main path and take a right to enter a structure with a giant staircase. Follow the path up the stairs to fight Red-Haired Yaksha in Black Myth Wukong.

Head into the pagoda to trigger a cutscene. Interact with the four Buddha statues in the area and head back to the pagoda to interact with the NPC. Head to the stairway near the pagoda and make your way up to find Mindfulness Cliff Shrine.

Forest of Felicity: From Mindfulness Cliff, keep going straight on the main path and up the stairs to encounter the Non-White boss in Black Myth Wukong. Defeat him and take a left to slide down the hill to reach the Forest of Felicity Shrine.

Melon Field: Follow the path and go down the hill till you reach a pond. Make your way to the end of the pond, where you can drop down the ledge. Go all the way to the bottom to find Melon Field Shrine.

Brook of Bliss: Teleport to Forest of Felicity Shrine and make your way down. However, this time, cross the wooden bridge on your right and go to the other side to find Brook of Bliss Shrine.

Towers of Karma: Teleport to the Forest of Felicity Shrine and climb up the hill to find some wooden structures. Take a left from the structure to go down the path and find the Tower of Karma Shrine.

Longevity Road: Teleport to the Forest of Felicity Shrine and climb up the hill till you reach the previous wooden structures. Go straight this time and keep ascending to find the Longevity Road Shrine.

Keeper's Shrines in New Thunderclap Temple

There are two Shrines in New Thunderclap Temple (Image via GameScience)

Temple Entrance: Follow the path up the Longevity Road Shrine to reach a giant temple structure. Go inside and take a left to find the Temple Entrance Shrine.

Mahavira Hall: Make your way into the temple and go to the back. Climb up the giant staircase between the two giant guards to find the final Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong.

