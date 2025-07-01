All classroom questions and answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Providing test answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X is one of the many activities you'll do as a student. The spin-off of Persona 5 takes place in a parallel world. However, the gameplay loop remains the same: mixing dungeon crawling with social simulation student-life elements. Thus, players will often need to take part in tests.
This article lists all the classroom questions and their answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Note: This article is a work in progress; we'll add more answers as we keep finding them.
All the correct Classroom answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Note that you aren't penalized for selecting the wrong answers. Actually, you can skip the test sections entirely if you want to. You'll get Knowledge Points for answering any questions (even if they turn out wrong).
Here are all the questions and their answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X
A metaphor to illustrate how one's actions can impact others negatively compares a person to which rotting fruit?
- Correct Answer: Apple
Which of these people is the thief who inspired Slovakia's Robin Hood?
- Correct Answer: Juraj Janosik
Bees make their hives with hexagons. Why do you think that is?
- Correct Answer: It saves on materials
Also read: How to redeem codes in P5X
Was the author of The Tosa Diary a man or a woman?
- Correct Answer: A man
Do you know what happens if you drink too much water? Think worst-case scenario here:
- Correct Answer: You would die
In "An Encouragement on Learning," why does Fukuzawa tell us to pursue Education?
- Correct Answer: To make money
Why did spices play an important role in Magellan's trip?
- Correct Answer: Because they could make money
So what's the fewest number of syllables that a kimariji can have in this game?
- Correct Answer: 1
Archimedes’ cattle problem was posed around 250 B.C. How many years did it take to get solved?
- Correct Answer: 2,000 years
Also read: Best beginner guide for P5X
Here are some more classroom test answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
What was Ghino di Tacco’s nickname?
- Correct Answer: Gentleman
Heliocentric theory is a massive problem for a certain field of study. Care to guess which?
- Correct Answer: Religion
Henry Cavendish may be an excellent scientist, but what was the one thing he never did?
- Correct Answer: Socializing
What’s so special about owl earholes that helps them with hunting?
- Correct Answer: They’re positioned unevenly
Which 17th-century artist created paintings with a revenge theme, and is regarded as the greatest female painter of the Baroque?
- Correct Answer: Gentileschi
What do you think would happen if you unearthed some buried treasure?
- Correct Answer: I'd only get part of it
What material was not used for Roman roads? Here's a hint...it doesn't last long.
- Correct Answer: Wood
Where do both English and Japanese get their names for the days of the week from?
- Correct Answer: Astronomy
Confucius said not to speak of the unknown, but studied divination. Is this contradictory?
- Correct Answer: No
Which of the following civilization names reflects what the area around it looks like?
- Correct Answer: Mesopotamia
What is the state of human society absent law?
- Correct Answer: War
One "oku" in Japanese is a large amount. But how much exactly is it?
- Correct Answer: One hundred million
"Abduct." "Only." "Never." Which word is derived from a number?
- Correct Answer: Only
Compared to "destiny," is "fate" more positive or negative of a word?
- Correct Answer: Negative
When Kiyomori is delirious with a fever, what happens to the water that's poured on him?
- Correct Answer: It begins to boil
The word "melancholy" historically referred to a secretion...Which organ did that secretion come from?
- Correct Answer: The Liver
Those were all the classroom questions and their answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
