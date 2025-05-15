All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2 (Hebeth)

The collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2 are important to learn if you wish to achieve 100% completion for the same. These include Life Sigils, collectible toys, codex entries, and weapon skins that can be found hidden across the map, making it particularly difficult to locate each and every one of them.

To that extent, this article will provide a detailed overview of all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2.

A detailed walkthrough of collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2

There are a total of six collectible items to find in Hebeth. Here are all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2:

Life Sigil #1

Life Sigil #1 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

First, beat the Shield Saw tutorial and enter the building locked with a seal. Then, immediately to your left, Shield Charge through the breakable door, kill the enemies, and go up the stairs to find Life Sigil #1.

Life Sigil #2

Life Sigil #2 location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

In the third secret area, after picking up the Plasma Accelerator, locate the breakable wall to the left of the big holographic head. Shield Charge through this wall and follow the corridor to find Life Sigil #2.

Life Sigil #3

Life Sigil #3 location (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@QNDZY)

The final Life Sigil in Chapter 2 can be found towards the end and is particularly difficult to access out of all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2.

You will need to open a door blocked by three flames. To open it, jump onto the building located left of the door and turn around. Now, break open the superheated lock on the building opposite you. Jump in and turn off the valve. This will deactivate the flames from the previous door. Enter that door to find Life Sigil #3.

Hebeth Codex Entry

Hebeth Codex Entry location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

There is only one Codex Entry to find in Chapter 2. To obtain this, continue through the level until you reach a large door on the exterior of the building. Walk across the walkway to find an open door and enter. Jump down and kill the demons in the lower area.

Move into the next room, and you will find a superheated locked door on your right. Locate a pile of crates opposite this door, jump over them, and you will find the Hebeth Codex Entry.

Secret Toy: Imp Stalker

Secret toy location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

After completing the Shield Saw tutorial and defeating all the demons, continue into the next room. Defeat all the enemies here and move up the stairs to the second level.

Take a right and locate the two climbable ledges at the end of the walkway. Climb up and drop down into the corridor. Head straight to find the Imp Stalker secret toy.

Nightmare Shredder Skin

Weapon skin location (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

In the room with the Shield Saw jump tutorial, climb up to the highest level. You will need to climb onto the wall in the ceiling, which you can access by jumping onto some crates. Pick up all the gold along the way and drop down in the hallway. Follow the path and turn left at the end to find the Nightmare Shredder Skin.

This covers all the collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2. It is important to note that it is also essential to collect all the gold along the way as you try to access these hidden collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 2.

You can then use that to upgrade your gear and become more powerful as you continue your journey.

