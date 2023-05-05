All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Blustery Mesa - Jedha)

Collectibles are an enticing addition to any game, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor does not fall short when acquiring them. There are many different regions that you can explore across the many planets in Jedi: Survivor, and Blustery Mesa is one such region on the planet of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survival.

There are 29 collectibles in this game, of which eight can be found in the Blustery Mesa region. Even though some of the hikes you must make are treacherous, the journey is fun.

Here are the eight collectibles that you can find in the Blustery Mesa region:

The eight collectibles are spread across five categories:

Chests

Databank entries

Force Tear

Treasures

Pili Walde - NPC

In this region, you will be able to get hold of 1 chest, one force tear, two databank entries, and three treasures, and you will be able to recruit Pili, a botanist.

1) CHEST (Justice Pommel)

Chest Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

You will find yourself in the Trailhead Pantheon Meditation Point. From here, move right up the flight of stairs that lead to a massive door and make your way into a vast room with a couple of enemies- one Sentry droid and a stormtrooper. You can avoid them and climb up the wall on the right.

Then grapple yourself up to the overhanging bridge and move to the end. Then lunge yourself forward onto the pole-like structure and swing to move forward into a very windy and dusty area.

Once you find yourself here, turn right, and you will see the chest. This is your first collectible, and you will be awarded a Justice Pommel.

2) TREASURE 1/3 (Jedha Scroll)

Treasure #1 Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

After collecting the chest, you must go back toward the right side until you reach a downward slope. Slide down this slope, rush through the huge room’s middle portion, and climb back to where you came from.

From here, you must move to the right, drop down to a small cliff, and make your way to a small tunnel.

Over here, you will have to kill a Scavenging droid. However, it gets tricky to reach the droid since it’s very windy. So once you jump towards the tunnel, throw your lightsaber, and you will have your first treasure out of the three. This is the second collectible in this region.

3) FORCE TEAR

Force Tear Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

After collecting your treasure, drop down through the opening in the wall. You will see a green door that leads to a shrine-like area. Enter that, and you will be taken to the FRACTURED DEXTERITY.

You will have to defeat all enemies using the twin-blade stance, and once that is done, you will get the force tear, thus, your third collectible.

4) DATABANK ENTRY 1/2 (Force Echo- Ghost or Guardian)

Databank Entry #1 Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

Once you get your Force Tear, retrace your steps back to the tunnel and go back to the entrance where you were at the start, near the Meditation Point and scale the face of the cliff to your left till you reach another small tunnel.

You will be greeted with a few creatures that you will have to kill to collect your second databank entry.

5) DATABANK ENTRY 2/2 (Scan- Catacombs of the Weary)

Databank Entry #2 Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

Following this, you will have to return to the entrance gate where you were at the beginning and turn right to make your way to the cliff on the right. You will find a few enemies lurking there.

You will have to defeat the two stormtroopers and then go to the right until you reach a slope downwards into a cave. Find your way down to the bottom till you reach a shrine, and then scan the pots on the left to obtain your second databank entry. This will be your fifth collectible from this region.

6) PILI WALDE - NPC

After collecting your second databank, move up and turn right to grapple yourself onto the overhanging bridge. You will then have to reach the end and dash forward.

Then you will have to wall run and move up to reach the top of a narrow cliff. From here, you will have to grapple up to the white ledge on the side of the cliff and make your way to a small tunnel.

Here you will find a shop where you will meet PILI WALDE. You will have to recruit her to unlock plant collectibles. This is the sixth collectible in this region.

7) TREASURE 2/3 (Jedha Scroll)

Treasure #2 Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

After meeting PILI, you must zipline to a cliff across from PILI’s dugout. From here, make your way to the upwards air currents and use them to reach the topmost part of the cliff.

You will find three stormtroopers here, but you don’t have to fight them. Avoid them and turn right to climb to the top of the cliff.

Once you reach the top, move forward till you reach a stack of rocks. You will have to interact with this to collect your second treasure. This is the seventh collectible in this region.

8) TREASURE 3/3 (Jedha Scroll)

Treasure #3 Location in Blustery Mesa (via RESPAWN)

This will be your final collectible. It would help if you dropped down from where you got your previous collectible and then down again to the below cliffs.

Then it would help if you moved forward till you found another stack of rocks. You will have to interact with them to collect your third treasure and your last collectible in the Blustery Mesa region.

Suppose you aim for that sweet 100% completion rating in your run of Jedi Survivor. In that case, you must get your hands on all 29 collectibles, and getting these eight from the Blustery Mesa region will surely give you a significant boost in your journey.

