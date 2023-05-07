All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Pilgrim's Sanctuary - Jedha)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has successfully captivated action-adventure gamers with over six planets to explore, each home to a variety of collectibles. Star Wars fans can not only have a great time exploring a galaxy far, far away, but also experience a unique open world that delivers top-tier immersion. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the prequel, perfectly crafted the world as you view it from Cal Kestis' perspective. Moreover, Respawn made many improvements to the universe with the sequel.

Fans who often look for a challenge as they traverse every nook and cranny of a Star Wars Jedi Survivor will have an excellent time exploring planets like the Jedha. In the Pilgrim's Sanctuary, there is a lot to be found that can help Cal upgrade his equipment as he progresses in his journey in Jedi Survivor.

All collectibles locations to explore in Piligirim's Sanctuary of Jedah in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Sanctuary Temple - Jedha Scrolls

The location has a total of two Jedha Scrolls that players can collect from Pilgrim's Sanctuary. These are located in relatively simpler spots that players will not have much trouble finding.

Jedha Scroll #1

First Jedha Scroll in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Piligrim Sanctuary (Image via Wow Quests YouTube)

The first Jedha Scroll of the location can be found here. It is hidden inside a pot close to one of the huge pillars in the sanctuary.

You can detect it once close to the object and easily pick it up.

Jedha Scroll #2

Second Jedha Scroll in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Pilgrim Sanctuary (Image via Wow Quests YouTube)

The second scroll is situated inside the Sanctuary Temple in the Pilgrim. After spawning in the Jedi Chamber, you will have to make your way down into the temple's interior and find a collapsable door into a room.

The Jedha Scroll will be attached with a map engraved to the wall.

Databanks

There are a total of three Databanks found in Pilgrim's Sanctuary from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can find these with ease upon scanning the area or using Force.

Databank #1 (Scan)

First Databank in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Pilgrim Sanctuary (Image via WoW Quests YouTube)

The first Databank is located close to the first Jedha Scroll's pillar. You will have to squeeze through the rocks opposite the pillars, where you will find an engraving marked on the wall. Scan it with BD-1 to unlock the Databank.

Databank #2 (Echo)

Second Databank in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Pilgrim Sanctuary (Image via WoW Quests YouTube)

The second Databank is located right above the surface of the first one. Once found, Cal can hear the echoes of the past as you collect the Databank.

Databank #3 (Echo)

Third Databank in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Pilgrim Sanctuary (Image via WoW Quests YouTube)

To collect the last Databank, you will have to use the zipline to the other side of the sanctuary and climb the staircase leading to the temple's insides. You will find the Databank on the ground.

Essences

There is only one Essence available in Pilgrim's Sanctuary.

Essence #1

The only Essence in Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim Sanctuary (Image via WoW Quests YouTube)

It is located right next to the second Jedha Scroll on the wall. You will have to cross the gate, where you will find the Essence hologram on the floor.

Those are all the available collectibles in Pilgrim's Sanctuary from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Players can collect all six of them while exploring the area.

