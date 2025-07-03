  • home icon
All cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X and where to find them

By Meet Soni
Published Jul 03, 2025 16:41 GMT
Finding all the cooking materials in P5X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

You have to look for cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X if you want to create meals that provide you with different buffs upon consumption. You can cook recipes as a side activity when living the student life. However, the ingredients you require to create these meals won't simply appear as collectibles in the game.

This article lists all the cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X, as well as their locations.

How to find all cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The supermarket in P5X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

In this game, ingredients aren't simply found lying around. Your main source of acquiring them will be through convenience stores, and you'll need to have a good amount of cash to spend on them. That said, some of them can also be grown in gardens.

Here are all the items you'll need to cook meals in P5X, along with their locations:

Ingredient

Where/How to acquire them

Buying Price

Almonds

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Azuki Beans

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Beef

Supermarket - Zoshigaya

220 Yen

Cabbage

Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden

80 Yen

Caviar

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

1,500 Yen

Chicken

Supermarket - Zoshigaya

200 Yen

Crucian Carp

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Curry Roux

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Eel

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

800 Yen

Eggs

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Flour

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Garlic

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Glutinous Rice

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Leek

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Luxury Chinese Tea

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Lychee

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Matcha

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Milk

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Miso

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Mung Beans

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

200 Yen

Napa Cabbage

Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden

100 Yen

Onion

Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden

220 Yen

Pork

Supermarket - Zoshigaya

200 Yen

Potato

Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden

80 Yen

Rice

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Rockfish

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Salmon

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Sea Bass

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Sea Cucumber

Supermarket – Zoshigaya OR Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

2000 Yen

Shaoxing Wine

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Shiitake Mushrooms

Supermarket - Zoshigaya

200 Yen

Shrimp

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

400 Yen

Soy Sauce

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Sugar

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Tofu

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Tomato

Supermarket in Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden

220 Yen

Vinegar

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

50 Yen

Wasabi

Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya

300 Yen

Winter Melon

Supermarket - Zoshigaya

100 Yen

How to get seeds in P5X

Seeds cost a lot less than buying whole cooking Ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You'll only need to invest a few in-game days for the plants to grow in your garden. Thus, buying seeds can be great for players who are short on cash or want to invest it elsewhere.

You can buy seeds from two locations in the game:

  • Flower Shop - Shibuya Underground Mall
  • Flower Shop - Shinjuku Red-light District

These seeds can be planted in the gardens on the first floor and in the courtyard on the ground floor. A lawn will let you plant up to six crops at a time. You can either wait for a specific number of in-game days or use a fertilizer to decrease the waiting period. You can also buy manure at flower shops. Interact with the plants after they're fully grown to reap their produce. Crops cannot wither in this game, which means you will be able to cultivate them even if you've forgotten to get to it for a long time.

Note that plants can also be used to craft gifts that increase your synergy with other characters in P5X.

