All cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X and where to find them

You have to look for cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X if you want to create meals that provide you with different buffs upon consumption. You can cook recipes as a side activity when living the student life. However, the ingredients you require to create these meals won't simply appear as collectibles in the game.

This article lists all the cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X, as well as their locations.

How to find all cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The supermarket in P5X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

In this game, ingredients aren't simply found lying around. Your main source of acquiring them will be through convenience stores, and you'll need to have a good amount of cash to spend on them. That said, some of them can also be grown in gardens.

Here are all the items you'll need to cook meals in P5X, along with their locations:

Ingredient Where/How to acquire them Buying Price Almonds Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Azuki Beans Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Beef Supermarket - Zoshigaya 220 Yen Cabbage Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden 80 Yen Caviar Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 1,500 Yen Chicken Supermarket - Zoshigaya 200 Yen Crucian Carp Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Curry Roux Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Eel Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 800 Yen Eggs Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Flour Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Garlic Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Glutinous Rice Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Leek Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Luxury Chinese Tea Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Lychee Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Matcha Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Milk Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Miso Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Mung Beans Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 200 Yen Napa Cabbage Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden 100 Yen Onion Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden 220 Yen Pork Supermarket - Zoshigaya 200 Yen Potato Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden 80 Yen Rice Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Rockfish Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Salmon Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Sea Bass Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Sea Cucumber Supermarket – Zoshigaya OR Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 2000 Yen Shaoxing Wine Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Shiitake Mushrooms Supermarket - Zoshigaya 200 Yen Shrimp Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 400 Yen Soy Sauce Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Sugar Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Tofu Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Tomato Supermarket in Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden 220 Yen Vinegar Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 50 Yen Wasabi Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya 300 Yen Winter Melon Supermarket - Zoshigaya 100 Yen

How to get seeds in P5X

Seeds cost a lot less than buying whole cooking Ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You'll only need to invest a few in-game days for the plants to grow in your garden. Thus, buying seeds can be great for players who are short on cash or want to invest it elsewhere.

You can buy seeds from two locations in the game:

Flower Shop - Shibuya Underground Mall

Flower Shop - Shinjuku Red-light District

These seeds can be planted in the gardens on the first floor and in the courtyard on the ground floor. A lawn will let you plant up to six crops at a time. You can either wait for a specific number of in-game days or use a fertilizer to decrease the waiting period. You can also buy manure at flower shops. Interact with the plants after they're fully grown to reap their produce. Crops cannot wither in this game, which means you will be able to cultivate them even if you've forgotten to get to it for a long time.

Note that plants can also be used to craft gifts that increase your synergy with other characters in P5X.

