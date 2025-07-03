All cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X and where to find them
You have to look for cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X if you want to create meals that provide you with different buffs upon consumption. You can cook recipes as a side activity when living the student life. However, the ingredients you require to create these meals won't simply appear as collectibles in the game.
Ad
This article lists all the cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X, as well as their locations.
How to find all cooking ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X
In this game, ingredients aren't simply found lying around. Your main source of acquiring them will be through convenience stores, and you'll need to have a good amount of cash to spend on them. That said, some of them can also be grown in gardens.
Ad
Trending
Here are all the items you'll need to cook meals in P5X, along with their locations:
Ingredient
Where/How to acquire them
Buying Price
Almonds
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Azuki Beans
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Beef
Supermarket - Zoshigaya
220 Yen
Cabbage
Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden
80 Yen
Caviar
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
1,500 Yen
Chicken
Supermarket - Zoshigaya
200 Yen
Crucian Carp
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Curry Roux
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Eel
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
800 Yen
Eggs
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Flour
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Garlic
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Glutinous Rice
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Leek
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Luxury Chinese Tea
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Lychee
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Matcha
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Milk
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Miso
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Mung Beans
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
200 Yen
Napa Cabbage
Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden
100 Yen
Onion
Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden
220 Yen
Pork
Supermarket - Zoshigaya
200 Yen
Potato
Supermarket - Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden
80 Yen
Rice
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Rockfish
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Salmon
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Sea Bass
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Sea Cucumber
Supermarket – Zoshigaya OR Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
2000 Yen
Shaoxing Wine
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Shiitake Mushrooms
Supermarket - Zoshigaya
200 Yen
Shrimp
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
400 Yen
Soy Sauce
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Sugar
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Tofu
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Tomato
Supermarket in Zoshigaya OR can be grown in the garden
220 Yen
Vinegar
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
50 Yen
Wasabi
Supermarket - Yongen-Jaya
300 Yen
Winter Melon
Supermarket - Zoshigaya
100 Yen
Ad
How to get seeds in P5X
Seeds cost a lot less than buying whole cooking Ingredients in Persona 5: The Phantom X. You'll only need to invest a few in-game days for the plants to grow in your garden. Thus, buying seeds can be great for players who are short on cash or want to invest it elsewhere.
These seeds can be planted in the gardens on the first floor and in the courtyard on the ground floor. A lawn will let you plant up to six crops at a time. You can either wait for a specific number of in-game days or use a fertilizer to decrease the waiting period. You can also buy manure at flower shops. Interact with the plants after they're fully grown to reap their produce. Crops cannot wither in this game, which means you will be able to cultivate them even if you've forgotten to get to it for a long time.
Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.
When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.