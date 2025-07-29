All crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them

Killing Floor 3 is a brand-new action-horror title from Tripwire Interactive. Being a first-person shooter, the game includes a plethora of customizations, the primary of which comes in the form of crafting materials. These are essentially items you can use to upgrade mods or create new items in the game.
Having said that, here are all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them.
List of all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them
There are currently eight crafting materials in KF3:
Note: You do not need to manually pick up any of these crafting materials in the game. They will be automatically added to your inventory as they are dropped from zeds or destructibles.
To use these materials after acquiring them, simply head over to the Armory, where you can create new mods for your weapons.
