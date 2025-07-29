All crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them

Killing Floor 3 is a brand-new action-horror title from Tripwire Interactive. Being a first-person shooter, the game includes a plethora of customizations, the primary of which comes in the form of crafting materials. These are essentially items you can use to upgrade mods or create new items in the game.

Having said that, here are all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them.

List of all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them

There are currently eight crafting materials in KF3:

Using crafting materials to create mods in-game (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Crafting Material Used in Found in Bio Sample Ammo pouches Grips Magazines Gorefast Husk Siren Kiosk Satcom Biosteel Barrels Blades Pommels Receivers Sights Gorefast Husk Siren Kiosk Satcom Chemical Agent

Ammos Coatings Underbarrel attachments Cyst Clot Crawler Electric Parts

Barrels Receivers Sights Clot Gorefast Camera Loud speaker Power wall Gray Matter

Ammos Ammo pouches Coatings Grips Magazines Underbarrel attachments Bloat Husk Siren Ichor

Level 3 weapon mod upgrades Chimera Impaler Queen crawler Scrap Metal

Blades Pommels Receivers Clot Gorefast Camera Loud speaker Power wall Zed Tech

Level 2 weapon mod upgrades

Scrake Fleshpound

Note: You do not need to manually pick up any of these crafting materials in the game. They will be automatically added to your inventory as they are dropped from zeds or destructibles.

To use these materials after acquiring them, simply head over to the Armory, where you can create new mods for your weapons.

