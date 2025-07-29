All crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them

By Shrayan Mitra
Published Jul 29, 2025 00:46 GMT
List of all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Killing Floor 3 is a brand-new action-horror title from Tripwire Interactive. Being a first-person shooter, the game includes a plethora of customizations, the primary of which comes in the form of crafting materials. These are essentially items you can use to upgrade mods or create new items in the game.

Having said that, here are all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them.

List of all the crafting materials in Killing Floor 3 and how to use them

There are currently eight crafting materials in KF3:

Using crafting materials to create mods in-game (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Crafting Material

Used in

Found in

Bio Sample

Ammo pouches

Grips

Magazines

Gorefast

Husk

Siren

Kiosk

Satcom

Biosteel

Barrels

Blades

Pommels

Receivers

Sights

Gorefast

Husk

Siren

Kiosk Satcom

Chemical Agent


Ammos

Coatings

Underbarrel attachments

Cyst

Clot

Crawler

Electric Parts


Barrels

Receivers

Sights

Clot

Gorefast

Camera

Loud speaker

Power wall

Gray Matter


Ammos

Ammo pouches

Coatings

Grips

Magazines

Underbarrel attachments

Bloat

Husk

Siren

Ichor


Level 3 weapon mod upgrades

Chimera

Impaler

Queen crawler

Scrap Metal


Blades

Pommels

Receivers

Clot

Gorefast

Camera

Loud speaker

Power wall

Zed Tech


Level 2 weapon mod upgrades


Scrake

Fleshpound

Note: You do not need to manually pick up any of these crafting materials in the game. They will be automatically added to your inventory as they are dropped from zeds or destructibles.

To use these materials after acquiring them, simply head over to the Armory, where you can create new mods for your weapons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
