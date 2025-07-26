Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition: Price, what's included, and more

Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition is one of the three game versions you can buy from various stores like Steam, Epic Games, and the respective console stores. This is the mid-tier version of the title, featuring several additional rewards unavailable in the standard edition. However, you might wonder if these additional rewards are worth the extra money.
This article will list all the benefits that the Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition offers, its price, and whether it is worth buying.
Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition and all its content
As mentioned above, Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition is the mid-tier version of Tripwire Interactive's latest offering. It comes with two cosmetic bundles, some premium currency, and a battle pass. Here is a list of the items you will receive by shelling out an additional $20 over the standard edition.
- “Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set
- “Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set
- Nightfall Supply Pass
- 1000 Creds
The Shadow Agent cosmetic bundles are skins that come with black and gold highlights, and they look quite incredible in the darkened corridors of Killing Floor 3. The Nightfall Supply pass is the game's battle pass and is featured in the Deluxe edition. Additionally, you will also be rewarded with 1000 Creds, the premium in-game currency.
Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition price, and is it worth it?
The mid-tier Deluxe Edition of Killing Floor 3 comes with a price tag of $59.99. It is the middle ground between the Standard and Elite Nightfall Editions of the game, which are priced at $39.99 and $79.99, respectively.
The Deluxe Edition is ideal for those who are willing to spend extra for the additional cosmetics and a supply pass but do not want to buy the exorbitant Elite Nightfall edition.
If you are not interested in the additional benefits, it's best to opt for the standard edition. However, the supply pass and 1000 Creds come with a price of $9.99 each if you buy them separately. Thus, you are pretty much getting the cosmetic for free if you purchase the Deluxe Edition.
If you plan to play the game dedicatedly, Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition is worth the price tag and will give you a slight head start with the grinding.
