Killing Floor 3 features a streamlined perk system where each character is equipped with a specific weapon and utilities. There are six perks, each with its own unique quirk. This installment of the Killing Floor franchise has fewer perks than the previous one, which had 10. However, even the limited selection can make it difficult for new players to choose the one that suit them best ones.
We've compiled a Killing Floor 3 perk tier list that ranks all the perks in the game based on the meta.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions
Killing Floor 3 perk tier list: All perks ranked from best to worst
The six character-specific perks in Killing Floor 3 limit players' ability to experiment with different character-ability combinations. We've categorized the perks into three tiers — S, A, and B — based on their usability.
Here's the complete tier list for all perks in Killing Floor 3:
S tier
The perks in the S tier are the best in the game and should be the main preference for those who want to a kickstart in the game and boost their progress.
- Commado: This is one of the most versatile perks in Killing Floor 3. The character associated with this perk is armored with assault rifles and gadgets. The highlight of their kit is the Helion gadget that can automatically shoot down opponents with acidic projectiles. This perk emphasizes damage, which can help players survive multiple waves. The proficiency bonus of this character can be used to increase fire rate and reload speed, making him a perfect choice for a squad and solo players.
- Ninja: This melee-based perk in Killing Floor allows its operator, Nakata, to slash down enemies. The character can also use their Hebi-ken ability, which can inflict force and electrical damage on the enemies. This character has incredible movement speed, which helps them traverse through spaces, making it a perfect choice for aggressive players.
A tier
The A-tier perks like Sharpshooter and Engineer are strategic and more curated toward team play. They're situational and not as optimum as the ones in the S tier.
- Engineer: The Engineer is a powerful character perk in Killing Floor 3. He can use his twin turrets in combination with his power suit to drop the zeds. He can throw lethal sonic blasts and use his throwable Bouncing Betty to clear hoardes of enemies. He gets damage boosts by gaining more proficiency bonuses. Engineer is a curated game for beginners and experienced players who want to indulge in strategic play.
- Sharpshooter: This character perk is curated for squad-play. The Death's Hand gadget is a forearm-mounted launcher that fires a homing arrow that locks on target. She's also equipped with the Dryo-grenade utility that can slow down enemies for a limited time. This allows the squad to clear the path and move towards the objective. Sharpshooter is a support operator that has limited value in solo-play.
B tier
These perks might not be the optimal choice for those who are looking for solo play. This tier's features support perks that assist the team with healing abilities or damage amplifiers like the Firebug perk.
- Medic: Medic is a support character that can heal enemies in Killing Floor 3. He has limited usability in solo-play but can be useful in squad matches. His Sanctum gadget enforces a barrier that heals teammates while also dealing damage to incoming opponents. He's equipped with the Biotic Grenade that can weaken enemies, allowing the team to finish the kill.
- Firebug: Firebug is a powerful character that can blast zeds with her powerful incendiary devices. She is a pyro expert who uses a ring of fire to corer enemies. The Wildfire gadget creates a wall that deals damage to the zeds that pass through it, killing them over time. The Molotov cocktail is a breakable incendiary utility that can ignite an area and deal damage to multiple enemies.
That covers our tier list for all Killing Floor 3 perks.
