All Killing Floor 3 platforms

The global release of Killing Floor 3 happened on July 24, 2025, and the game went live on several platforms. The latest offering from Tripwire Interactive is a first-person shooter that revolves around killing waves of bio-engineered creatures known as Zeds. You can play either as a solo player or connect with others online and play it as a six-player co-op multiplayer.

This article will list all the platforms on which Killing Floor 3 has launched and discuss the game's cross-platform characteristics.

Killing Floor 3 platforms

Killing Floor 3 is available not only on PC, but also on various consoles. Here is a list of all the platforms on which you can buy and play the game:

PC:

Steam

Epic Games Store

Consoles:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

When it comes to PC, you can get Killing Floor 3 from both Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you are a console player, you can get the title from your respective store. The game has been launched on the new-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no likelihood of older-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

Does Killing Floor 3 support cross-platform play?

One of the first questions that you might ask after seeing the various platforms of Killing Floor 3 is whether the title supports cross-platform play. The answer to that question is yes. Tripwire Interactive's latest launch comes with full cross-platform support, according to the game's official website.

Whether you and your friends are playing from a PC or a console, everyone will be able to connect to the six-man co-op multiplayer lobbies and dive in for a game of Zed extermination.

All Killing Floor 3 editions

There are three editions of Killing Floor 3 that you can buy from the various stores mentioned above. First, there is the Standard Edition, which has just the standalone title without any other bells and whistles. This will cost you $39.99.

All editions of Killing FLoor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Then there is Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition, the mid-tier. This comes with two fantastic cosmetic items, alongside a Supply Pass (Battle Pass) and 1000 Creds (premium in-game currency). This edition is priced at $59.99.

However, if you are planning on hard grinding, then you can go for Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition. Alongside the two cosmetic items available in the Deluxe Edition, you also get four Supply Passes and 3000 Creds. Note that the price of the Elite Nightfall Edition is quite steep, and you will have to shell out $79.99 if you want to get your hands on it.

