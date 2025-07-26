All bosses in Killing Floor 3 and how to beat them

Players will encounter various types of bosses in Killing Floor 3. These enemies will enter the arena in the sixth wave of the match to hunt the Specialists. The game features three unique bosses, each with its own special abilities and behaviors. These anomalies are powerful, but with teamwork and using strategies, players can eliminate them with ease.

Ad

To that end, this article takes a look at all bosses in Killing Floor 3 and how to defeat them.

How to beat all bosses in Killing Floor 3

Here's how you can beat every boss in Killing Floor 3.

1) Impaler

Impaler in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

The Impaler is a tanky boss that lunges at the targets, damaging them with its retractable blade. This enemy is fast and will chase the specialists if they try to escape. The best course of strategy is to fight them head-on, instead of looking for corners. They also have some glowing weak spots that can be exploited to deal additional damage.

Ad

Trending

Areas, like forearm cores, head and back cores, are armored, which can be destroyed by using Armor-Piercing or Acid ammo-type weapons. You should aim for the forearms, which will stop it from firing projectiles. You can swiftly predict the Impaler's movement, as it charges in the direction it faces.

Also read: All Killing Floor 3 damage types explained

2) Queen Crawler

Queen Crawler in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Defeating the Queen Crawler is easy compared to other bosses. This boss enemy is not armored, and you can target any area of its body to deal damage. However, it's still lethal and can chase the specialists with its speed. The beast is not only agile but can also corner your team by spawning Crawler larvae.

Ad

You can't outrun Queen Crawler or allow it to corner you in an enclosed space. Its weak spots are, head, glowing pustules, and inner mouth, which can be targeted with Heat or Biological weapons to deliver maximum damage. Use ziplines and ledge mantling to escape from its larvae.

Also read: Killing Floor 3 perk tier list

3) Chimera

Chimera in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Chimera is possibly the hardest boss in the game. This armored abomination can use both melee and ranged attacks, giving it an unfair advantage in the match. It can summon Mire Cysts, which will ambush your team during the entirety of the boss fight. You can shoot the yellow projectiles called Mire Globes to prevent the Cysts from spawning.

Ad

The optimal way to defeat a Chimera is by shooting its face with Cold and Force-type weapons. This is the only spot in its body that is unarmored. Upon reaching half health, it will lose its armor. Various glowing spots will appear on its body, which you can shoot to inflict additional damage.

Also read — Killing Floor 3 crashing/not launching on PC error: Possible fixes, reasons explored

That concludes our guide to beating all bosses in Killing Floor 3. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

Ad

Check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.