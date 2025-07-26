All Killing Floor 3 damage types explained

Killing Floor 3 features a variety of damage types you can use to eliminate Zeds. Each damage type corresponds to a different kind of attack on the enemies. Different weapons cause various status effects on enemies, such as stun, corrosion, and burn. Understanding these effects is crucial for players seeking a competitive experience at high difficulty.
This article delves into all the Killing Floor 3 damage types and their applications in the game.
All damage types in Killing Floor 3
Killing Floor 3 features nine unique damage types. Here's a detailed list highlighting their effects and affinity:
1) Ballistic
This damage type inflicts bullet-based damage from weapons like shotguns, assault rifles, and pistols. It is effective against unarmored enemies like Clots, but is not optimal for armored Zeds. This damage type features three types of afflictions: Stun, Knockdown, and Stumble.
2) Heat
Heat is a fire-based damage type inflicted by weapons like flamethrowers or heat mods. It is effective against Zedtech hitzones and Flesh but not against Mire-like Husks and Chimera. Burn and Panic are the two effects caused by this damage type.
3) Acidic
This damage type includes corrosive damage from acid-based weapons and mods like Commados Hellion drone. It is effective against Armor and Zedtech. Acidic damage type applies the Corrosion effect and can weaken armor plates and other defenses.
4) Biological
Biological damage type is effective against Flesh and Mire but is not suited for Armor and Zedtech enemies. It can inflict Toxic, Confuse, and Enfeeble effects that can reduce the incoming damage.
5) Cold
Cold is neutral against Armor and Zedtech and ineffective against Flesh. It is suited for Mire and can inflict Freeze and Enfeeble effects that can reduce the movement speed of enemy hordes.
6) Cut
Cut damage type is dealt by edged weapons like blades or machetes. It is optimized for Flesh but is neutral against Mire and has no effect on Armor and Zedtech enemies. It inflicts Bleed and Stumble effects that damage enemies over time.
7) Electrical
Electrical-type damage in Killing Floor 3 can be found in weapons like microwave guns or electric-based mods. It is effective against armored Zeds and Zedtech hitzobes. However, it falls short against Flesh and includes the Shock effect.
8) Force
Force is a damage type in Killing Floor 3 that can destroy Armored enemies. It is neutral against Flesh, Mire, and Zedtech and inflicts Knockdown and Stumble effects.
9) Sound Wave
This damage type is a counter to Armored enemies but falls short against Zedtech and Flesh. Sound Wave deals no damage to Mire opponents and inflicts Knockdown, Stumble, and Stun effects.
How to change the damage type in Killing Floor 3
Killing Floor 3 gives players the option to change their weapon damage type. Gamers can do this by equipping Ammo mods in the weapon customization menu. Here's how you can do this in the game:
- Open Killing Floor 3 and enter the Stronghold hub.
- Head to the Armory station.
- Choose a weapon for modding.
- Select an ammo mod.
- Craft mod with resources.
- Apply the mod to the selected weapon.
- Confirm your selection by saving loadout changes.
