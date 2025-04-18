On April 17, 2025, Nintendo held a Direct presentation exclusively for Mario Kart World and shared new details about the title. One of the things that caught everyone's attention was the announcement that the food you consume on the in-game track can grant you cosmetic items.
This is an interesting new mechanic that spices up the traditional gameplay of previous games, and it is a nice incentive to encourage players to keep playing and collecting more food.
This article lists every drive food and costume you can unlock from the recent live stream.
Disclaimer: This article will be constantly updated with new details about Mario Kart World.
Mario Kart World has a handful of new costumes from Dash Food
In the recent Nintendo Direct, the developer showcased a new point of interest called Yoshi's, a drive-thru in Mario Kart World where you can drive up to the counter and eat whatever food is served. Whatever food you consume, this will be the inspiration for your new outfit, and it will be permanently added to your extensive wardrobe.
After you eat some food while you're on the road, your racer will gain a speed boost to create distance between them and the competition.
Here are some of the confirmed cosmetic items you can unlock from the Dash Food feature:
Mario:
- Happi
- Cowboy
- Aviator
- Mechanic
- Pro Racer
- Touring
- All-Terrain
- Sunshine
Luigi:
- Happi
- Oasis
- Gondolier
- Farmer
- All-Terrain
- Pro Racer
Peaches:
- Yukata
- Aviator
- Aero
- Vacation
- Farmer
- Pro Racer
- Touring
Donkey Kong:
- All-Terrain
Bowser:
- Biker
- All-Terrain
Toad:
- Explorer
- Pro Racer
- Burger Bud
- Conductor
Yoshi:
- Matsuri
- Touring
- Food Slinger
- Pro Racer
Koopa Troopa:
- Sailor
- Work Crew
- Pro Racer
- Runner
Daisy:
- Swimwear
- Oasis
- Vacation
- Touring
Wario:
- Oasis
- Biker
- Road Ruffian
- Pro Racer
- Pirate
- Wicked Wasp
- Work Crew
Pauline:
- Aero
Rosalina:
- Pro Racer
- Aero
- Aurora
- Touring
Birdo:
- Vacation
- Pro Racer
King Boo:
- Pro Racer
- Aristocrat
- Pirate
Waluigi:
- Vampire
- Mariachi
- Pro Racer
- Biker
- Road Ruffian
Lakitu:
- Pro Racer
- Fisherman
Baby Mario:
- Pro Racer
- Work Crew
- Swimwear
Baby Luigi:
- Pro Racer
- Work Crew
Baby Peach:
- Sailor
- Pro Racer
- Explorer
- Touring
Baby Daisy
- Sailor
- Pro Racer
- Explorer
- Touring
Baby Rosalina:
- Sailor
- Pro Racer
- Explorer
- Touring
Toadette:
- Explorer
- Soft Server
- Pro Racer
- Conductor
Shy Guy:
- Pro Racer
- Slope Styler
Bowser Jr.:
- Explorer
- Pro Racer
- Biker Jr.
While optional cosmetic items may not appeal to everyone, this is a good feature, especially with the free-roam structure. This encourages players to explore every nook and cranny to collect all the outfits and store them in their respective lockers.
Every food option revealed thus far
While not much is known about every food item in the game, some have been revealed during the recent Direct livestream.
- Hamburger
- Sushi
- Pizza
- Ice Cream
- Kebabs
It is worth noting that these items will grant your racers a few gameplay benefits, like a speed boost.
The Dash Food is an interesting take on food items, especially when previous iterations only showed these things giving racers an advantage. Nintendo went above and beyond by giving players more benefits, like new cosmetic items.
Mario Kart World will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. For more related articles, check these out:
