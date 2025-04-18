On April 17, 2025, Nintendo held a Direct presentation exclusively for Mario Kart World and shared new details about the title. One of the things that caught everyone's attention was the announcement that the food you consume on the in-game track can grant you cosmetic items.

Ad

This is an interesting new mechanic that spices up the traditional gameplay of previous games, and it is a nice incentive to encourage players to keep playing and collecting more food.

This article lists every drive food and costume you can unlock from the recent live stream.

Disclaimer: This article will be constantly updated with new details about Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World has a handful of new costumes from Dash Food

New tracks deserve new threads (Image via Nintendo)

In the recent Nintendo Direct, the developer showcased a new point of interest called Yoshi's, a drive-thru in Mario Kart World where you can drive up to the counter and eat whatever food is served. Whatever food you consume, this will be the inspiration for your new outfit, and it will be permanently added to your extensive wardrobe.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

After you eat some food while you're on the road, your racer will gain a speed boost to create distance between them and the competition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the confirmed cosmetic items you can unlock from the Dash Food feature:

Mario:

Happi

Cowboy

Aviator

Mechanic

Pro Racer

Touring

All-Terrain

Sunshine

Luigi:

Happi

Oasis

Gondolier

Farmer

All-Terrain

Pro Racer

Peaches:

Yukata

Aviator

Aero

Vacation

Farmer

Pro Racer

Touring

Donkey Kong:

All-Terrain

Bowser:

Biker

All-Terrain

Toad:

Explorer

Pro Racer

Burger Bud

Conductor

Yoshi:

Matsuri

Touring

Food Slinger

Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa:

Sailor

Work Crew

Pro Racer

Runner

Daisy:

Swimwear

Oasis

Vacation

Touring

Wario:

Oasis

Biker

Road Ruffian

Pro Racer

Pirate

Wicked Wasp

Work Crew

Pauline:

Aero

Rosalina:

Pro Racer

Aero

Aurora

Touring

Birdo:

Vacation

Pro Racer

King Boo:

Pro Racer

Aristocrat

Pirate

Waluigi:

Vampire

Mariachi

Pro Racer

Biker

Road Ruffian

Lakitu:

Pro Racer

Fisherman

Baby Mario:

Ad

Pro Racer

Work Crew

Swimwear

Baby Luigi:

Pro Racer

Work Crew

Baby Peach:

Sailor

Pro Racer

Explorer

Touring

Baby Daisy

Sailor

Pro Racer

Explorer

Touring

Baby Rosalina:

Sailor

Pro Racer

Explorer

Touring

Toadette:

Explorer

Soft Server

Pro Racer

Conductor

Shy Guy:

Pro Racer

Slope Styler

Bowser Jr.:

Explorer

Pro Racer

Biker Jr.

While optional cosmetic items may not appeal to everyone, this is a good feature, especially with the free-roam structure. This encourages players to explore every nook and cranny to collect all the outfits and store them in their respective lockers.

Ad

Every food option revealed thus far

Racers have a few options for a pick-me-up while on the road (Image via Nintendo)

While not much is known about every food item in the game, some have been revealed during the recent Direct livestream.

Ad

Hamburger

Sushi

Pizza

Ice Cream

Kebabs

Also read: All items in Mario Kart World

It is worth noting that these items will grant your racers a few gameplay benefits, like a speed boost.

The Dash Food is an interesting take on food items, especially when previous iterations only showed these things giving racers an advantage. Nintendo went above and beyond by giving players more benefits, like new cosmetic items.

Mario Kart World will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.