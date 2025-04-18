All Dash Food costumes in Mario Kart World

By Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit
Modified Apr 18, 2025 05:54 GMT
Key art of Mario Kart World
You can unlock some outfits after each meal in Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)

On April 17, 2025, Nintendo held a Direct presentation exclusively for Mario Kart World and shared new details about the title. One of the things that caught everyone's attention was the announcement that the food you consume on the in-game track can grant you cosmetic items.

Ad

This is an interesting new mechanic that spices up the traditional gameplay of previous games, and it is a nice incentive to encourage players to keep playing and collecting more food.

This article lists every drive food and costume you can unlock from the recent live stream.

Disclaimer: This article will be constantly updated with new details about Mario Kart World.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Mario Kart World has a handful of new costumes from Dash Food

New tracks deserve new threads (Image via Nintendo)
New tracks deserve new threads (Image via Nintendo)

In the recent Nintendo Direct, the developer showcased a new point of interest called Yoshi's, a drive-thru in Mario Kart World where you can drive up to the counter and eat whatever food is served. Whatever food you consume, this will be the inspiration for your new outfit, and it will be permanently added to your extensive wardrobe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

After you eat some food while you're on the road, your racer will gain a speed boost to create distance between them and the competition.

Ad

Here are some of the confirmed cosmetic items you can unlock from the Dash Food feature:

Mario:

  • Happi
  • Cowboy
  • Aviator
  • Mechanic
  • Pro Racer
  • Touring
  • All-Terrain
  • Sunshine

Luigi:

  • Happi
  • Oasis
  • Gondolier
  • Farmer
  • All-Terrain
  • Pro Racer

Peaches:

  • Yukata
  • Aviator
  • Aero
  • Vacation
  • Farmer
  • Pro Racer
  • Touring

Donkey Kong:

  • All-Terrain

Bowser:

  • Biker
  • All-Terrain

Toad:

  • Explorer
  • Pro Racer
  • Burger Bud
  • Conductor

Yoshi:

  • Matsuri
  • Touring
  • Food Slinger
  • Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa:

  • Sailor
  • Work Crew
  • Pro Racer
  • Runner

Daisy:

  • Swimwear
  • Oasis
  • Vacation
  • Touring

Wario:

  • Oasis
  • Biker
  • Road Ruffian
  • Pro Racer
  • Pirate
  • Wicked Wasp
  • Work Crew

Pauline:

  • Aero

Rosalina:

  • Pro Racer
  • Aero
  • Aurora
  • Touring

Birdo:

  • Vacation
  • Pro Racer

King Boo:

  • Pro Racer
  • Aristocrat
  • Pirate

Waluigi:

  • Vampire
  • Mariachi
  • Pro Racer
  • Biker
  • Road Ruffian

Lakitu:

  • Pro Racer
  • Fisherman

Baby Mario:

Ad
  • Pro Racer
  • Work Crew
  • Swimwear

Baby Luigi:

  • Pro Racer
  • Work Crew

Baby Peach:

  • Sailor
  • Pro Racer
  • Explorer
  • Touring

Baby Daisy

  • Sailor
  • Pro Racer
  • Explorer
  • Touring

Baby Rosalina:

  • Sailor
  • Pro Racer
  • Explorer
  • Touring

Toadette:

  • Explorer
  • Soft Server
  • Pro Racer
  • Conductor

Shy Guy:

  • Pro Racer
  • Slope Styler

Bowser Jr.:

  • Explorer
  • Pro Racer
  • Biker Jr.

While optional cosmetic items may not appeal to everyone, this is a good feature, especially with the free-roam structure. This encourages players to explore every nook and cranny to collect all the outfits and store them in their respective lockers.

Ad

Every food option revealed thus far

Racers have a few options for a pick-me-up while on the road (Image via Nintendo)
Racers have a few options for a pick-me-up while on the road (Image via Nintendo)

While not much is known about every food item in the game, some have been revealed during the recent Direct livestream.

Ad
  • Hamburger
  • Sushi
  • Pizza
  • Ice Cream
  • Kebabs

Also read: All items in Mario Kart World

It is worth noting that these items will grant your racers a few gameplay benefits, like a speed boost.

The Dash Food is an interesting take on food items, especially when previous iterations only showed these things giving racers an advantage. Nintendo went above and beyond by giving players more benefits, like new cosmetic items.

Mario Kart World will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. For more related articles, check these out:

About the author
Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit

Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit

Twitter icon

Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.

Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.

He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.

Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications